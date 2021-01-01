Menu

Sebastien JOLY

VILLEBON SUR YVETTE

En résumé

Trilingual from an academic background in biotechnologies, it has been ten years that I am dedicated to the presentation and sales, of laboratory equipment in France and in Spain

Entreprises

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific - Sales Enginee

    VILLEBON SUR YVETTE 2010 - maintenant World leader in serving Science, Thermo Scientific's mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer by designing and manufacturing a full range of equipment and laboratory reagents. Sales Engineer for the west side of France, specialized in centrifugation, cold storage, CO2 incubation, microplate instrumentation, PCR, qPCR, water purification, Biosafety Cabinets, solvent evaporation and shaking. My mission is to develop the revenue on my area, selling directly or indirectly by supporting technically our partners, customers, and channels, and by maintaining ongoing good relationship with them. Involvement and organization of exhibitions, product presentation and channels training. Main customers: pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions and government agencies.

  • Travelling - Backpacking

    2009 - 2010 I realized a dream, spending one year backpacking around the world.
    I have been in England, Poland, Australia and all the country in South East Asia.

  • Akralab (spain - Valencia)) - Sales Engineer

    2007 - 2009 SME specialized in the distribution of product and furniture of laboratory. Working with more than 200 suppliers, of which the most important were: Thermo Scientific, Panreac, Becton Dickinson, Biokar, Millipore, Selecta, Eppendorf, Molecular Diagnostic Center, Büchi, Deltalab. Person in charge of the provinces of Valencia, Castellon, and Balearic Islands, responsible of the prospection, sales force and the follow-up customer within agro-alimentary industries, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions and government agencies.

  • ADS Laminaire (France - Paris) - Sales Engineer

    2002 - 2006 SME specialized in ultra-cleanliness in laboratory and industry. Manufacturing and trading biosafety cabinets, exhaust hood, clean room, HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, and clothing of laboratory. Person in charge of 11 departments, responsible of the prospection, presentation of the material, definition of the technical requirement, sales force, and follow-up customers within agro-alimentary industries, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions and government agencies.

  • Pharmaceutical University of Nancy - Trainee

    2002 - 2002 Study of the resistance of Amphotéricin B to the yeast Kluyveromyces Lactis by gene deletion

  • National School Superior of Agronomy and Agroalimentary Industry (ENSAIA) - Trainee

    2001 - 2001 Study of the cinnamate-4-hydrolase in various types of vegetable tissue

Formations

