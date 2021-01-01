Retail
Sébastien José DOS-SANTOS
Sébastien José DOS-SANTOS
Grenoble
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Communication
Communication - Marketing
Design
Marketing
Social media
La Haute Société
- Chargé de Communication
Grenoble
2014 - 2019
La Haute Société
- Webdesigner Senior
Grenoble
2012 - 2014
Moonchild
- Marketing Manager
2010 - 2012
April77
- Marketing Manager
2007 - 2010
Sebdos
- Webdesigner, Designer, PR, Consultant
2003 - 2007
Communication & marketing consultant (free lance) in musical industry (labels, distributors, booking agencies, promotors, agents, venues .....)
Mezcalito
- Responsable communication
Communication | Grenoble
2001 - maintenant
Un dimanche
- Label Manager
2000 - 2011
INSTITUT D ETUDES POLITIQUES DE GRENOBLE
Saint Martin D'Hères
1998 - 2001
DESS Direction de projets culturels
Umpf
Grenoble
1991 - 1995
Maitrise
