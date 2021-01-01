Menu

Sébastien José DOS-SANTOS

Grenoble

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Communication - Marketing
Design
Marketing
Social media

Entreprises

  • La Haute Société - Chargé de Communication

    Grenoble 2014 - 2019

  • La Haute Société - Webdesigner Senior

    Grenoble 2012 - 2014

  • Moonchild - Marketing Manager

    2010 - 2012

  • April77 - Marketing Manager

    2007 - 2010

  • Sebdos - Webdesigner, Designer, PR, Consultant

    2003 - 2007 Communication & marketing consultant (free lance) in musical industry (labels, distributors, booking agencies, promotors, agents, venues .....)

  • Mezcalito - Responsable communication

    Communication | Grenoble 2001 - maintenant

  • Un dimanche - Label Manager

    2000 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :