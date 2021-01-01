Menu

Thi Nhu An PHAM

PARIS

Entreprises

  • PROTEINES, agence leader en stratégie et communication santé - Directrice Conseil / Responsable du développement

    2012 - maintenant

  • PROTEINES, agence leader en stratégie et communication santé - Intégratrice de marque / Directrice de clientèle

    2010 - 2012

  • TBWA\CORPORATE\NON PROFIT - Directrice de clientèle

    2008 - 2010

  • TBWA\CORPORATE\NON PROFIT - Chef de groupe

    2007 - 2008

  • TBWA\CORPORATE\NON PROFIT - Chef de projet

    2004 - 2007

  • L'OREAL - Assistante coordinatrice Apprentissage-Insertion

    PARIS 2002 - 2003

