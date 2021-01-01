Menu

Sébastien JUNG

Strasbourg

  • Lidl France - Chargé veille concurrentielle

    Strasbourg 2013 - maintenant

  • Lidl France - Chargé développement commercial / Pôle merchandising

    Strasbourg 2012 - 2013

  • Lidl France - Responsable magasin

    Strasbourg 2010 - 2012

  • Lidl France - Adjoint responsable magasin

    Strasbourg 2008 - 2010

  • Lidl France - Aide-comptable

    Strasbourg 2007 - 2008

