Sébastien JUNG
Sébastien JUNG
Strasbourg
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Lidl France
- Chargé veille concurrentielle
Strasbourg
2013 - maintenant
Lidl France
- Chargé développement commercial / Pôle merchandising
Strasbourg
2012 - 2013
Lidl France
- Responsable magasin
Strasbourg
2010 - 2012
Lidl France
- Adjoint responsable magasin
Strasbourg
2008 - 2010
Lidl France
- Aide-comptable
Strasbourg
2007 - 2008
Formations
CNAM ALSACE Université De Strasbourg
Strasbourg
2014 - 2014
Master 1 - Responsable commercial et marketing - ICSV 2.0
Licence "Commerce & Dvpt international" - Diplômes validés en 02/2015
Pôle Formation CCI (IFA)
Strasbourg
2003 - 2006
BTS Assistant de gestion PME/PMI par alternance
Lycée Marc Bloch
Bischheim
2000 - 2003
Bac économique et social
Réseau
Aurélie MAES
Gauthier BURGER
Joël MULLER
Jonathan BLEESZ
Laurent KUNTZMANN
Ludovic JOBARD
Marjorie SANTI
Rachel ZAIRI
Thibaut GEORG
Tony SOK
