Menu

Sébastien KAO DIT DELMEIR

VILLEVOCANCE

En résumé

Seb07_3@hotmail.fr

Entreprises

  • PL - Mécanicien, Electricien, Carrossier, Spécialiste pneumatique

    2016 - maintenant

  • * - Manager, Responsable d'agence, Référent technique

    2003 - 2015

  • Centre de profit automobiles - Chef d'entreprise

    2001 - 2003

  • Centre de profit automobiles - Technicien électricien électronicien automobiles

    1990 - 2000

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :