Sébastien KAO DIT DELMEIR
Sébastien KAO DIT DELMEIR
VILLEVOCANCE
En résumé
Seb07_3@hotmail.fr
Entreprises
PL
- Mécanicien, Electricien, Carrossier, Spécialiste pneumatique
2016 - maintenant
*
- Manager, Responsable d'agence, Référent technique
2003 - 2015
Centre de profit automobiles
- Chef d'entreprise
2001 - 2003
Centre de profit automobiles
- Technicien électricien électronicien automobiles
1990 - 2000
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Cesar THEODORE
Fatima LARIVE
François SANTIAGO
Jean MARTIN
Jean-Philippe ISTACE
Mecatrouve SARL
Nora BARELLE OALLA
Patrice GARDE
Sophie ABELÉ
