Sébastien LABRUYERE

SAINTE PIENCE

  • STURNO - Adjoint ressources matérielles

    2016 - maintenant

  • sturno - Chef d'atelier

    2013 - 2015

  • LACTA TRAITE - Responsable maintenance machine à traire

    2011 - 2013

  • LACTA TRAITE - Technicien maintenance machine à traire / robot de traite

    2008 - 2011

  • JEANTIL - Responsable de magasin

    2006 - 2008

