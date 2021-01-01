Retail
Sébastien LABRUYERE
Ajouter
Sébastien LABRUYERE
SAINTE PIENCE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
STURNO
- Adjoint ressources matérielles
2016 - maintenant
sturno
- Chef d'atelier
2013 - 2015
LACTA TRAITE
- Responsable maintenance machine à traire
2011 - 2013
LACTA TRAITE
- Technicien maintenance machine à traire / robot de traite
2008 - 2011
JEANTIL
- Responsable de magasin
2006 - 2008
Formations
Lycée Le Chesnoy (APRODEMA)
Montargis
2004 - 2005
contrat de qualification professionel
Lycée Lehec
Saint Hilaire Du Harcouët
1999 - 2004
bts
Réseau
Anthony ROLLAND
Arnaud KERBAUL
Emilie LESOUDIER
Guillaume BAYART
Jean Michel LEBEC
Magali TARDIVEAU
Michel LERAY
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Rémi VIOT
