Sébastien LADRAT SANDOT

Mazars
- Financial auditor
Paris La Défense
2008 - 2010
Since september 2009, I was senior in financial audit. As main responsibilities, I was :
- leader of teams of 3 to 6 junior assistants. I had to prepare the audit risk matrix (introduction and presentation of the company, analysis of the strenghts and weaknesses according to the previous audit, identifying the main issues to control...) and to manage the assistants (answering their questions, explaining them their tasks, checking their work...).
- in charge of customer relationship management. I was the main contact for the customers in case of technical or general question, I had to plan all the audits and meetings to present my conclusions...
My customers were mainly insurance companies, such as Gan Prevoyance, Groupe Caisse d'Epargne Assurances, Inter Mutuelles Assistance, Axa Assistance. I also worked for the French chemical lobbying association and for a Suez Environment subsidiary.