Sébastien LANDAIS
Sébastien LANDAIS
CHINON
Profil
Réseau
Pas de description
Entreprises
U LOG
- Agréeur Fruits et Légumes
2016 - maintenant
Système U
- Agréeur Fruits et Légumes
Rungis
2010 - maintenant
Système U
- Gestionnaire de stocks / Leader équipe
Rungis
2005 - 2009
Système U
- Receptionnaire / Cariste
Rungis
2002 - 2005
Système U
- Préparateur de commande / Cariste
Rungis
1998 - 2002
Auchan
- Comptabilité - Fournisseurs.
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1994 - 1995
Formations
Brigade De Gendarmerie De Tresses (33)
Tresses
1996 - 1998
Service Militaire 2 ans.
Lycée Leloup Bouhier
Nantes
1993 - 1995
Bac Pro.
Lycée Leloup Bouhier
Nantes
1991 - 1993
CAP-BEP
Réseau
Christophe DURAND
Denis LANDAIS
Gomet THIERRY
Jose ILLAN
Marine LUNET
N. BIZET
Philippe GERARD
Quentin LOYER
Roland PROST
Sebastien DALICHOUX
