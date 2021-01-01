Sebastien LARGER

Crédit Suisse
- Team Leader banking operations France
Paris2012 - maintenant-ongoing
Societe Generale
- VIE Board-Member Assistant
PARIS2011 - 2012-Definition and presentation of new Eurobank's business model and strategic targets in association with Bain consulting.
-Production of comparative analyses on mortgages portfolio and assessment process in Eurobank and challengers.
-Powerpoint's drafting for supervisory Board and regular analyses necessary to perform it.
-Mensual performance's analyses of CRM and CSD.
-Contribution to powerpoint's drafting for Roll-out.
-Analyse and contribution to powerpoints linked to pilot branches and follow up.
-Transversal network branches analyses.
-Following meetings concerning pilot branches performance.
-Regular sells analyses in regard to needs.
-Follows and analyses of matrix linked to branches achievement.
-Investments follow up as end of Mars 2012.
- Regular financial analyses on transversal needs.
BNP-Paribas
- Executive Manager
Paris2009 - 2009-Making Business studies for enterprises to evaluate project business viability.
-Prospecting retails and professionals to increase business in Portfolios.
-Following Business reports and objectives with agencie CEO.
-Management of whole portfolio and sells objectives.
-Sells Financial, insurancials, and credit products.
Natixis
- Sales Manager
Paris2008 - 2008-Customer case management in collection phasis.
-Amicable debt collection service.
-Subsidizements.
BNP Paribas
- Auxiliaire de Vacances
Paris2006 - 2008
Formations
Tsinghua University - School Of Economics And Management (Beijing)