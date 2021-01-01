Menu

Sebastien LARGER

AIX EN PROVENCE CEDEX 3

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Visual Basic
Fiscalité

Entreprises

  • THESAURUS - Financial Advisor

    AIX EN PROVENCE CEDEX 3 2014 - maintenant

  • Crédit Suisse - Team Leader banking operations France

    Paris 2012 - maintenant -ongoing

  • Societe Generale - VIE Board-Member Assistant

    PARIS 2011 - 2012 -Definition and presentation of new Eurobank's business model and strategic targets in association with Bain consulting.
    -Production of comparative analyses on mortgages portfolio and assessment process in Eurobank and challengers.
    -Powerpoint's drafting for supervisory Board and regular analyses necessary to perform it.
    -Mensual performance's analyses of CRM and CSD.
    -Contribution to powerpoint's drafting for Roll-out.
    -Analyse and contribution to powerpoints linked to pilot branches and follow up.
    -Transversal network branches analyses.
    -Following meetings concerning pilot branches performance.
    -Regular sells analyses in regard to needs.
    -Follows and analyses of matrix linked to branches achievement.
    -Investments follow up as end of Mars 2012.
    - Regular financial analyses on transversal needs.      

  • BNP-Paribas - Executive Manager

    Paris 2009 - 2009 -Making Business studies for enterprises to evaluate project business viability.

    -Prospecting retails and professionals to increase business in Portfolios.

    -Following Business reports and objectives with agencie CEO.

    -Management of whole portfolio and sells objectives.

    -Sells Financial, insurancials, and credit products.

  • Natixis - Sales Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2008 -Customer case management in collection phasis.

    -Amicable debt collection service.

    -Subsidizements.

  • BNP Paribas - Auxiliaire de Vacances

    Paris 2006 - 2008

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :