Sébastien LAVAUD
Sébastien LAVAUD
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FINANCIERE DU CAPITOLE
- CGP
1999 - maintenant
Formations
Bordeaux Ecole De Management IMPI
Bordeaux
2006 - 2006
Gestion de patrimoine
Réseau
Aristide CHEVAILLE
Florence MARIANDE
Guy DE LA VILLE
Louis DES JAMONIÈRES
Louis-Joseph DE COINCY
Maxime STORTI
Nadia STORTI
Nathalie SIQUOT
Pierre DEMICHEL
Stefan DE QUELEN
Primonial (Paris)
