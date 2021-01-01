Retail
Sébastien LE COCGUEN
Sébastien LE COCGUEN
YFFINIAC
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Yffiniac
FILPACK
- Commercial
maintenant
ESCOT (Cesson Sevigne)
Cesson Sevigne
1994 - 1996
BTS Forece de Vente
Force de Vente
Lycée Chaptal
Paris
1992 - 1992
BAC E
Lycée Chaptal
Saint Brieuc
1988 - 1994
Arnaud WARUSFEL
Didier ALLO
Dominique LE SAUX
Jérôme MARTIN
Michel JOLY
Philippe AUGENIE
Stéphane BOUVIER
Sylvain PERCEVAULT
Yannick LALOI
