Sébastien LECARPENTIER

Rueil-Malmaison2015 - maintenantI am in charge of a multicultural team of 8 people (Libanese, Spanish, Indian, French, Russian). This team is part of Reforming / Aromatics / Isomerization Technical services Group (18 people).
Management activities :
- Organization and management of office and on-site activities
- Follow-up and improvement of technical skills of my team (espacially as a specialist of reforming)
- Follow-up and improvement of Technical Services activities (rentability follow-up, improvement of efficiency with tools development, improvement of way of work...)
- Actively involved in Technical services contract sales (customer visit, presentation development...)
Operational
- In charge of technical assistance and start-up missions
On-site: support to my team and to customer for units of the group (reforming/Aromatics/isomerisation units) regarding start-up, turn-around, troubleshooting activities. I am mainly involved as chief start-up advisor with a team on site between 2 up to 10/12 people.
Office: Paraxylene adsorption separation process, reforming and isomerization units follow-up (follow-up reports, technical visits)
- Organization and improvement/update follow-up of reference technical documents (Start-up procedures)
- Units troubleshooting follow-up and proposal of units improvement
- Customer satisfaction follow-up
Axens
- Technical Services Engineer
Rueil-Malmaison2012 - 2015main activities : unit follow-up (review of operating data and reporting, review of catalyst analysis and reporting), troobleshooting of units in operation (short mission to fix problem of unit in operation especially CCR unit and Eluxyl unit), follow-up of pre-commissoning and commossioning activities until start-up (long mission to do or supervise equipments inspection, P&IDs inspection, catalyst loading), performance test (optimize operating conditions, check guarantee and unit performance during test period to get acceptance of the unit). Chief start-up advisor in aromatics complex start-up in China.
AXENS
- Technology manager
Rueil-Malmaison2010 - 2011In Technology departement of AXENS, main activities : CCR, NHT and some isomerisation units technical proposal preparing (Pro II simulation / Cost estimate), gasoline pool optimisation, operating units follow-up. Involved in units start-up in Korea (aromatics complex) and China (NHT, CCR).
AXENS
- Process Engineer
Rueil-Malmaison2006 - 2009in the Process and licensing department of AXENS, I had 2 main activities : design of CCR units (using Pro II/ Prosim simulations), equipements sizing, PFDs, P&IDs and modification of sizing rules based on operation units feedback. I have updated the reference manual for CCR desing rules and explanation concerning regeneration section of the reforming units.
Involved in start-up missions in Ecuador and China.
TOTAL PETROCHEMICALS RESEARCH FELUY
- Reasearch Engineer