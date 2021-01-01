Sebastien LECOMTE

-
The Linde Group
- Head of Marketing & Business Development, West Europe
Saint-Priest
2014 - 2016
In charge of developing Sales & Marketing for Homecare Business in the REW Region (France, Netherlands & Belgium)
In charge of developing Business for Healthcare (Homecare & Hospital Care) activities in Tunisia & Algeria
Marketing & Business Development Director for Linde Homecare France (480 people, 70 Reps)
• Member of the Executive Committee of Linde Homecare France
• Management of the Dpt with 10 peoples (Products managers, Business developer, Data manager, Training manager)
• Head for a new CRM tool project implementation: From the change management project until the complete usage & follow-up of the sales activity
• Head & Responsible for telehealth development (e-sleep solution for Linde Group): Creation & implementation of relevant modules to enable Drs, OP, CSC & Sales to improve and facilitate their daily activity
• Head & Responsible for PDA/Operational activity recovery: Best usage ratio ever reached (98%) & impact on cost savings
Linde Homecare France
- Directeur Général Adjoint
2013 - 2014
Head of integration of the Calea Company (240 People) (rewarded by Linde Group)
• Head for integration & merger of Sales, Marketing, CSC, Communication, Rebranding, IT & OP
⇒Identification & realization of short and long terms savings
⇒Definition of a new Organization with new process
Creation of an only Homecare Company on the 1st of January 2014 (Merger of Linde, Air-Product and Calea)
Head of Sleep & Wireless implementation Project
• Analysis, Recommendation, development and implementation of a new wireless solution for 40 000 Patients
⇒ One unique patient platform for Drs and internal OP within web access
Linde Homecare France (Linde Médical Domicile)
- Directeur Général
2010 - 2013
In charge of the P&L and the development of the Linde Homecare affiliate
P&L objective reached with continuous growth for sales in 2011: + 11 % (2011 vs 2010)
Management of 3 directors (CSC, Sales & Operations) and management of Fico, HR, IT & legal thru support functions
• Opening of 3 new branches for Homecare activity in 2011
• Reorganisation of the structure with redefinition of roles, processes and targets: cost savings realized
• Implementation of safety rules (SHEQ)
Head of integration & merger for Communication, Sales & Marketing activities with Air-Product Company
Due Diligence Mission for the acquisition of Caléa Company (Fresenius-Kabi)
Linde Homecare France (Linde Medical Domicile)
- Directeur Commercial
2007 - 2010
The challenge was to develop quickly the organic growth & to gain M.S.
In charge of Sales & Marketing activities (Market analysis, advertising, customer & sales strategy)
Management of the sales team (14 Reps), Recruitment & Optimization of sales areas
• Redefinition of targets, Implementation of a new sales incentive system: improvement on strategic & most profitable products
Creation a of an Internet platform “Ventilia” enable to share patients’ management with Drs & for internal usage (OP, CSC, Sales KPI’s)
Launch of the Cluster Headache Therapy
⇒3 years of sales with a sustained growth
J&J Consumer
- Sales & Marketing Manager
2005 - 2007
Accelerate growth for Dermatologics Brands promoted thru the Medical area
Marketing & Training plan (RoC & Neutrogena) until Execution & Budget Management (1900 K€)
Creation of new promotional supports, claims & tools
KOL board & Connection with derms leaders
Launch of 2 new ranges (CALMANCE, MINESOL)
Implementation of market panels and follow-up to assess clearly the competitive environment
Implementation of a new incentive system for the reps (rewarded by J&J)
Led development and execution of process excellence regarding consumers complaints
Management of one half of the country (9 reps)
⇒+ 40% of growth versus 2005 (MAT in units, Xponent)
Sanofi-Aventis
- Chef de Produit Pyostacine
Paris
2004 - 2005
Market Analysis, Marketing plan, Budget management (1500 K€)
New positioning of the brand in the respiratory area and Briefing of the advertising agencies
Implementation of the communication for Gp’s, & Lung specialists
Creation of a new Direct Marketing Campaign thru new interfaces
Presentations and follow up of several reps networks (Internal and External)
⇒Growth sustained over a decreasing market (MAT in units, 2004 xponent)
Sanofi-Aventis
- Chef de Produits Toplexil, Bronchokod
Paris
2002 - 2004
Market Analysis, Marketing plan, Budget management (850 K€) and Promotion
Launch of the new Toplexil® formula and creation of the brand territory with implementation of a Direct Marketing for targeted GP's according to the business potential
Market survey and strategic orientation for the reimbursement’s stop of the expectorants drugs
Presentations and follow up of several reps networks (Internal and External)
Sanofi, (Manilla, Philippines)
- Chef de Produit Eloxatin
2001 - 2002
Market Analysis, Marketing plan, Business plan, Budget management, Promotion and National symposium
Management of a specialist reps team (7 reps):
Implementation of sales boards and follow-up of calls, doctors’ profile and patient data’s.
Fieldwork and training of the reps according to the doctor’s profile with the implementation of a targeting
⇒Results of 115 % over the objectives in units
Market survey for FASTURTEC®