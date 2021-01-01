Retail
Sébastien LEPAGE
Sébastien LEPAGE
CONCARNEAU
Entreprises
McBride
- Responsable de production
2010 - maintenant
Formations
ENSIAME ISIV
Valenciennes
2003 - 2008
Ingénieur généraliste
Réseau
Alix DE LA MESLIÈRE (LECOANET)
Antoine BAUDENS
Didier AUTRET
Laurence ROUSSELET
Laurent VIRY
Matthieu CASELLINO
Nicolas DAGAULT
Pamela MOREAU
Samuel AZRIA
Serge LE CARDINAL
