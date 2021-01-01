Sébastien LESAGE

Mes compétences :
Team player
Marketing
Budget management
Entreprises
Coca-Cola France
- Experential & Assets
2013 - maintenantResponsibilities :
- Developing and implementing the experential and sampling marketing programs across the portfolio – Market leader for Europe (live activations and digital amplification)
- Recommending and implementing local events and experiential marketing strategies
- Sourcing and managing sports assets (French/Paris/Marseille/Lyon football teams, French Davis Cup team and running/cycling assets)
- Sourcing and managing Stade de France asset
- Building strong relationship with CCE especially with events manager
- Agencies management
Key achievements to date:
1/Implementation of experiential programs :
- Coca-Cola zero: creation of a 150m2 terrace Coca-Cola zero to amplify Just Add Zero platform, 700K sampling contacts, 46 days of activations, consistent and effective deal with Spotify
- Coca-Cola zero – gaming : Innovative activation of the partnership with Lara Croft at Paris Games Week, 300K sampling contacts, 5 days of activations. October 2014
- Coca-Cola : 1,5M contacts, 150k sampling contact, 50 days of activations/ Le Sport Ca Me Dit summer tour. Deal with Carrefour and French Football Federation
- Powerade running : 500k sampling contacts / managing 10 races through France (Marathon and Semi marathon of Paris, Run in Lyon, 10k Nike Paris Centre…)
- Powerade running community program : digital/events/iphone apps
- Managing the escort kids activations
2/Sourcing and managing sport & entertainment assets :
- Burn & Avicii activation @ Bercy : 15k contacts / strong visibiliy
- Creation of innovative marketing visibility for our assets & key opinion leaders: Coke bar, vintage fridges, giants bottles, coolers, sport bottles, LED
- Content creation with French football team and Teddy Riner (1million views on Youtube)
LACOSTE S.A.
- Sports Marketing Assistant
Paris2009 - 2013Responsibilities : Sport challenger
+*Activation of the rights (players & tournaments) in tennis and golf around the world*
+*Discoveries of talents*
+ Managing all outfits of the tennis Lacoste team during Grand Slam tournament
(Australian Open/Roland Garros/Wimbledon/US Open)*
+*Monitoring the performance of our athletes*
+ Working on new brand visibility inside/outside tennis court*
+ Animation of the oficial Lacoste Tennis Twitter account @LacosteTennis