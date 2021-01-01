Menu

Sébastien LESAGE

SAINT GERMAIN EN LAYE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Team player
Marketing
Budget management

Entreprises

  • Coca-Cola France - Experential & Assets

    2013 - maintenant Responsibilities :
    - Developing and implementing the experential and sampling marketing programs across the portfolio – Market leader for Europe (live activations and digital amplification)
    - Recommending and implementing local events and experiential marketing strategies
    - Sourcing and managing sports assets (French/Paris/Marseille/Lyon football teams, French Davis Cup team and running/cycling assets)
    - Sourcing and managing Stade de France asset
    - Building strong relationship with CCE especially with events manager
    - Agencies management

    Key achievements to date:
    1/Implementation of experiential programs :
    - Coca-Cola zero: creation of a 150m2 terrace Coca-Cola zero to amplify Just Add Zero platform, 700K sampling contacts, 46 days of activations, consistent and effective deal with Spotify
    - Coca-Cola zero – gaming : Innovative activation of the partnership with Lara Croft at Paris Games Week, 300K sampling contacts, 5 days of activations. October 2014
    - Coca-Cola : 1,5M contacts, 150k sampling contact, 50 days of activations/ Le Sport Ca Me Dit summer tour. Deal with Carrefour and French Football Federation
    - Powerade running : 500k sampling contacts / managing 10 races through France (Marathon and Semi marathon of Paris, Run in Lyon, 10k Nike Paris Centre…)
    - Powerade running community program : digital/events/iphone apps
    - Managing the escort kids activations

    2/Sourcing and managing sport & entertainment assets :
    - Burn & Avicii activation @ Bercy : 15k contacts / strong visibiliy
    - Creation of innovative marketing visibility for our assets & key opinion leaders: Coke bar, vintage fridges, giants bottles, coolers, sport bottles, LED
    - Content creation with French football team and Teddy Riner (1million views on Youtube)
    - Managing the escort kids activations

  • LACOSTE S.A. - Sports Marketing Assistant

    Paris 2009 - 2013 Responsibilities : Sport challenger
    +*Activation of the rights (players & tournaments) in tennis and golf around the world*
    +*Discoveries of talents*
    + Managing all outfits of the tennis Lacoste team during Grand Slam tournament
    (Australian Open/Roland Garros/Wimbledon/US Open)*
    +*Monitoring the performance of our athletes*
    + Working on new brand visibility inside/outside tennis court*
    + Animation of the oficial Lacoste Tennis Twitter account @LacosteTennis

Formations

