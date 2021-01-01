Retail
Sebastien LHERMINE
Ajouter
Sebastien LHERMINE
BARENTON SUR SERRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AFORMA
- Responsable commercial
2015 - maintenant
ALTILANS
- Responsable regional
2015 - 2015
Perin securite
- Commercial
SAINT ANDRE LES VERGERS
2012 - maintenant
CT CAM
- Commercial
Coulaines
2006 - 2011
Formations
Lycée Saint Michel Comptabilité (Reims)
Reims
1980 - 1990
bac
Réseau
Alain WILSON
Benjamin DORIS
Bertrand VIGNON
Courtete PHILIPPE
Fabrice PRODHOMME
Hervé RENAULT
Julie CHAILLOU
Ludwig BOUVIER
Olivier LE MEUR
Stephane JOUBERT
