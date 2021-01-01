Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien LHOTTE
Ajouter
Sébastien LHOTTE
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Transports Delcroix
- Assistant informatique
2011 - maintenant
- Gestion des informatiques embarqués
- support technique utilisateur
Formations
Ecole EFFICOM Nord
Lille
2011 - 2013
BTS SIO
SISR
Réseau
Frederic NEUILLY
Jerome SENAILLE
Nicolas COQUELLE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z