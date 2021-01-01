Sébastien LOTTE

-
-
EUPEC Pipecoatings
- Project Manager - Offshore/Outside Europe Projects
Gravelines
2010 - 2016
- Management of several projects at a time (Nigeria, Ghana, Papua New Guinea, Gabon, Azerbaijan)
- Direct contact between client and company
- Personnel management (training, visa, transportation, ...)
- Raw material management (Order, packing, transportation, ...)
- Invoicing
- Cost control
- Reporting to top management
- Documentation (Procedures, Inspection and Test plans,...)
- Follow-up of key performance indicators
-
-
EUPEC Pipecoatings
- HSE Manager
Gravelines
2009 - 2010
HSE Manager in a brand new Concrete Weight Coating Plant located in Finland and Germany and designed for 48" diameter pipes (Around 9 tons each bare pipes and up to 30 tons each concrete coated pipes). About 250 persons on site.
My main tasks included:
- Implementation of the HSE policy
- Creation and updates of procedures and forms
- Creation and updates of Task SPecific Risk Assessment
- Implementation of permit to work system (Hot work, confine space, LOTO, ...)
- Implementation of HSE communication
- Creation of an HSE committee including local personnel
- Implementation of an HSE incentive program
- Creation of training modules
- Management of sub contractors
- Team management
- Implementation and follow-up of the waste management system
- Implementation of and training for emergency response procedure
- Follow-up of HSE key performance indicators
- Client Management
-
EUPEC Pipecoatings
- Site Manager
Gravelines
2008 - 2009
Site Manager on a barge offshore Nigeria.
Managing 25 operators (French, Nigerians and Phillipinos), client, client's client, raw material, equipment, production, quality control, safety,...
-
Offshore Nigeria
- Site Manager
2008 - 2009
Akpo Field Development Project
Management of a team of 10 field joint coating specialists and 20 local operators.
Management of equipment, consumables and raw material stocks. Interface between personnel/management, customer/management, final customer/customer.
Implementation of productivity follow-up tools and production optimization plan.
Management of HSE and quality control aspects.
-
EUPEC Pipecoatings
- Project Manager Assistant / Technical Sales
Gravelines
2006 - 2008
ASSISTANT LINEPIPE PROJECT MANAGER:
- Link between customer and company for all project-related issues (logistics, production, planning, finance, quality control, ...)
- Preparation of weekly/monthly reports
- Follow up of customer satisfaction
- Documentation follow-up
TECHNICAL SALES:
- Update of the company price list
- Request for quotation from equipment and material supplier for major projects (Nord Stream Project)
- Request for information on potential worksites around the Baltic Sea (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Sweden,...)(Nord Stream Project)
- Preparation of bid folders for major coating projects (Nord Stream Project)
ASSISTANT OFFSHORE PROJECT MANAGER:
- Organisation of logistics for equipment delivery on the offshore worksite (Nigeria)
- Creation of documents (Quality control, site production reports, daily reports, logistics, HSE,...)
- Training on the production process
- Organisation of the offshore work sites (Nigeria)
-
EUPEC Pipecoatings
- HSE Officer
Gravelines
2006 - 2006
- Follow-up of the ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards
- Implementation of the OHSAS 18001 standard
- Creation and follow up of risk assessments
- Toolbox talks
- Implementation of HSE checklists and organisation of HSE walk through
- Creation of HSE work station instructions
-
EUPEC PipeCoatings
- Project Manager Assistant & HSE Supervisor
Gravelines
2006 - 2007
Administrative follow-up of line pipe coating projects (weekly/monthly reports, filing in the project management system, ...)
Participation in the creation, implementation and monitoring of the HSE Management System OHSAS 18001 (permanent update of risk assessment, HSE Poster campaign, creation and revision of HSE procedure, personnel training, ...)
Creation of bid folder, location seeking for marshalling yards and plant location for a major line pipe coating project (Nord Stream Project)
-
Environmental Department
- Polimeri Europa
2005 - 2005
Engineering placement.
Participation in the implementation of the hazard study (study of Volatile Organic Compounds emitted by petroleum products in various types of tanks).
Creation of the plant population density map in order to optimize the evacuation process.
-
Arno Dunkerque
- HSE Foreman
2004 - 2004
University placement.
Update of the risk assessment, inventory of the chemicals used in the
workshop and update of the Material Safety Data Sheet database.
-
Arno Dunkerque
- Trainee operator in the maintenance department
2003 - 2003
Maintenance department - Maintenance and repair of chain hoists and welding cables.
-
FIRE BRIGADE of Creil and doullens
- Volunteer Firefighter
1998 - 2002