Sébastien LOTTE

In my former company, I had a few totally different positions, therefore I had to adapt myself to the needs of the company. I worked as HSE Supervisor in France and Germany, HSE Manager in Finland, Assistant Project Manager and Project Manager in France, Assistant Technical Sales Manager in the bid phase of "special projects" and Site Manager on a Barge offshore Nigeria. It gave me a wide experience in all the different phases of project activities, in operations as well as in management.

Mes compétences :
Adaptation facile
Management
risk assessment
Project Management
continuous improvement
Welding
Sage Accounting Software
Quality Control
QHSE Management
Petroleum Products
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Internet Explorer
Microsoft Excel
Management of HSE and quality control aspects
Lotus Notes/Domino
Implementation of production and consumption
ISO 900X Standard
ISO 14001 Standard
HSE Management
Firefighting
Assembly Plants

Entreprises

  • EUPEC PipeCoatings - Project Manager

    Gravelines 2010 - 2016 Field Joint coating with anticorrosion, mechanical protection and thermal insulation in West Africa (Ghana, Angola, Gabon, Ivory Coast)
    Project Management from contract signature up to delivery of final documentation including interfaces with personnel, the customer, Managing Direction, HSE aspects, quality control, process, raw material and personnel qualification, document control, ...
    Implementation of production and consumption follow-up tools.

  • EUPEC Pipecoatings - Project Manager - Offshore/Outside Europe Projects

    Gravelines 2010 - 2016 - Management of several projects at a time (Nigeria, Ghana, Papua New Guinea, Gabon, Azerbaijan)
    - Direct contact between client and company
    - Personnel management (training, visa, transportation, ...)
    - Raw material management (Order, packing, transportation, ...)
    - Invoicing
    - Cost control
    - Reporting to top management
    - Documentation (Procedures, Inspection and Test plans,...)
    - Follow-up of key performance indicators

  • EUPEC PipeCoatings - HSE Manager

    Gravelines 2009 - 2010 HSE Manager (Kotka, Finland) / HSE Supervisor (Mukran, Germany)
    Nord Stream Project
    Management of 5 HSE supervisors for 220 employees.
    Participation in the creation, implementation and monitoring of the QHSE Management System (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001) of 2 concrete weight coating factories.
    Establishment of an HSE committee including employees and management for continuous improvement of the system and of the working conditions.

  • EUPEC Pipecoatings - HSE Manager

    Gravelines 2009 - 2010 HSE Manager in a brand new Concrete Weight Coating Plant located in Finland and Germany and designed for 48" diameter pipes (Around 9 tons each bare pipes and up to 30 tons each concrete coated pipes). About 250 persons on site.

    My main tasks included:
    - Implementation of the HSE policy
    - Creation and updates of procedures and forms
    - Creation and updates of Task SPecific Risk Assessment
    - Implementation of permit to work system (Hot work, confine space, LOTO, ...)
    - Implementation of HSE communication
    - Creation of an HSE committee including local personnel
    - Implementation of an HSE incentive program
    - Creation of training modules
    - Management of sub contractors
    - Team management
    - Implementation and follow-up of the waste management system
    - Implementation of and training for emergency response procedure
    - Follow-up of HSE key performance indicators
    - Client Management

  • EUPEC Pipecoatings - Site Manager

    Gravelines 2008 - 2009 Site Manager on a barge offshore Nigeria.
    Managing 25 operators (French, Nigerians and Phillipinos), client, client's client, raw material, equipment, production, quality control, safety,...

  • Offshore Nigeria - Site Manager

    2008 - 2009 Akpo Field Development Project
    Management of a team of 10 field joint coating specialists and 20 local operators.
    Management of equipment, consumables and raw material stocks. Interface between personnel/management, customer/management, final customer/customer.
    Implementation of productivity follow-up tools and production optimization plan.
    Management of HSE and quality control aspects.

  • EUPEC Pipecoatings - Project Manager Assistant / Technical Sales

    Gravelines 2006 - 2008 ASSISTANT LINEPIPE PROJECT MANAGER:
    - Link between customer and company for all project-related issues (logistics, production, planning, finance, quality control, ...)
    - Preparation of weekly/monthly reports
    - Follow up of customer satisfaction
    - Documentation follow-up

    TECHNICAL SALES:
    - Update of the company price list
    - Request for quotation from equipment and material supplier for major projects (Nord Stream Project)
    - Request for information on potential worksites around the Baltic Sea (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Sweden,...)(Nord Stream Project)
    - Preparation of bid folders for major coating projects (Nord Stream Project)

    ASSISTANT OFFSHORE PROJECT MANAGER:
    - Organisation of logistics for equipment delivery on the offshore worksite (Nigeria)
    - Creation of documents (Quality control, site production reports, daily reports, logistics, HSE,...)
    - Training on the production process
    - Organisation of the offshore work sites (Nigeria)

  • EUPEC Pipecoatings - HSE Officer

    Gravelines 2006 - 2006 - Follow-up of the ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards
    - Implementation of the OHSAS 18001 standard
    - Creation and follow up of risk assessments
    - Toolbox talks
    - Implementation of HSE checklists and organisation of HSE walk through
    - Creation of HSE work station instructions

  • EUPEC PipeCoatings - Project Manager Assistant & HSE Supervisor

    Gravelines 2006 - 2007 Administrative follow-up of line pipe coating projects (weekly/monthly reports, filing in the project management system, ...)
    Participation in the creation, implementation and monitoring of the HSE Management System OHSAS 18001 (permanent update of risk assessment, HSE Poster campaign, creation and revision of HSE procedure, personnel training, ...)
    Creation of bid folder, location seeking for marshalling yards and plant location for a major line pipe coating project (Nord Stream Project)

  • Environmental Department - Polimeri Europa

    2005 - 2005 Engineering placement.
    Participation in the implementation of the hazard study (study of Volatile Organic Compounds emitted by petroleum products in various types of tanks).
    Creation of the plant population density map in order to optimize the evacuation process.

  • Arno Dunkerque - HSE Foreman

    2004 - 2004 University placement.
    Update of the risk assessment, inventory of the chemicals used in the
    workshop and update of the Material Safety Data Sheet database.

  • Arno Dunkerque - Trainee operator in the maintenance department

    2003 - 2003 Maintenance department - Maintenance and repair of chain hoists and welding cables.

  • FIRE BRIGADE of Creil and doullens - Volunteer Firefighter

    1998 - 2002

Formations

  • ESAIP (Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou)

    Saint Barthélémy D'Anjou 2002 - 2005 Engineer in Sefety, Environment & Prevention

    3 months safety-related study in Bradford University (UK)
    5 months environment-related studies in Granada University (Spain)

  • Ecole Supérieure Angevine D'Informatique Et De Productique (ESAIP)

    Angers 2002 - 2005 Général engineer

    Specialized in Safety, Environment and Prevention et de Productique (Higher School of Computer Science and Industrial Engineering)
    3 months in Bradford University (United Kingdom) - Safety
    5 months in the Faculty of Sciences of Granada (Spain) - Environmental Sciences

  • Université Picardie Jules Vernes IUT De L'Oise Beauvais

    Beauvais 2000 - 2002 DUT Hygiene Securite Environnement

  • IUT DE PICARDIE Jules Verne

    Creil 2000 - 2002 DUT in Health Saft'y and environment

