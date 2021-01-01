Sébastien LIUZZO

-
Polo Ralph Lauren
- Supply and Demand Planner
Paris
2018 - maintenant
Within the Menswear Polo Team, I'm in charge of 3 products categories for EMEA, APAC and LATAM areas :
Dress Shirts - Sport Shirts - Neckwear
Supply & Demand Planning duties :
Daily Supply & Demand Tracking, line list follow-up from Merchandising Department, products set-up and article codes creations on RL softwares, systems updates in order to reflect product changes and maintain products attributes ;
Costs Management :
Update, track and control the costing for all Menswear product categories (Outerwear, Knits, T-shirts, Shorts, Denim, Bottoms, Shirts...) and provide the costing analyses to the stakeholders.
Deliveries tracking and flows :
Analyse and manage the stock delivery reports, contribute to the delivery follow-up, approve shortages and over shipments for EMEA & APAC customers .
Operational tasks :
Participation to operationnal processes improvement in order to gain efficiency and obtain best business results ;
End of market presentation : KPIs, main challenges and call-outs, delivery flow explanations, international PO splits (APAC / EMEA) ...
-
Pierre Fabre
- Area Logistic Manager (EMEA)
Castres
2017 - 2017
- Execution follow-up of preparation and needs dispatch for the International Territories (EMEA area): feasibility analysis of the territorial promises, management of the cost / service balance according to the preparation plan and the expeditions ;
- Management of short-term needs: forecasting, anticipation of OOS risks in relation with Production Units, impacts analysis and priorities management ;
- Communication management Territories: informing the Territories about the availability of products and OOS risks, ensure the monitoring the performance and steering of local operations (subsidiaries, zones) ;
- Territories performance measure: analysis of customer complaints and deployment of corrective action plans, monitoring of the Territory Service Rate (commitment compliance), monitoring of the subsidiaries' logistics indicators (local OTIF, inventory levels, forecasts quality).
Projects Managed :
- Logistic follow-up on the renewal of Ducray range: national and international territories needs analysis, logistics units and volumetric calculations (palets/packets), OOS management, creation of monitoring indicators: current orders , orders in distribution and invoiced orders (%) / OTIF.
96% or the campain has been invoiced and delivered.
- Creation of a driving tool for management of overflow stocks towards the distribution site (Excel macro) : automatic calculation of the units to transfer and packing volumes (palets / packets)
-
VMware
- Customer Support Specialist FR/ANG/ALL
GRENOBLE
2016 - 2017
- Customer support by phone and e-mails : French / English / German ;
- Databases optimization for internal and external use (VMware Knowledge Bases) ;
- Dashboard analysis for a quick assistance : processing, management and follow-up of customer disputes ;
- Documentation updates on CRM Software (Salesforce) ;
- Customer support in the sourcing of VMware products.
-
Areva
- Junior Indirect Buyer
Paris La Defense
2014 - 2016
Kind of purchases (National & International) :
- Services: premises maintenance, general services, vehicles rental , construction ...
- Intellectual services: consulting, training, technical expertise …
- Investments: machinery, tools, IT, softwares ...
- Consumables: PPE, cutting tools, furnitures, reprography ...
- Technical services purchases: subcontracting of industrial mechanics (machining, heat treatment…) maintenance ...
Daily duties :
- Execution of the Group Purchasing Strategy ;
- RFI, RFQ and RFP launches ;
- Orders Management on SAP and orders follow-up (suppliers Q/C/DT) : tenders management, contracting, disputes handling, negotiation …
- Contracts establishment and contracts renewals ;
- Updates and analysis of reporting;
- Procurement analysis on cost optimization project, activity rationalization (value analysis, costs and objectives) and participation in purchasing performance.
Project in 1st year of Master : Optimization of a supplier panel on consumable products (carbide tools)
- Consolidation of the supplier panel and financial volumes analysis
- Study of internal real needs
- Determination of strategic suppliers
- Launch of consultation by tender
- Supplier negotiation
- Implementation of framework contracts
Project in 2nd year of Master: support to the Project Buyer in the framework of the ITER Project (fusion energy prototype)
- Needs indentifications and tenders launches
- Procurement management, evaluation and selection of suppliers according to Q/C/DT critereas and technical specifications
- Management and follow-up of orders, handling of disputes and nonconformities
- Purchasing risk management
-
CIAT
- Logistics Project Assistant
CULOZ
2013 - 2014
Support to the Production Manager for the deployment of a Continuous Improvement System on Inventory Management (PDCA), as part of a project to renew the flagship range :
- Upstream logistics analysis: items classification according to low/high rotations (ABC analysis), definition of logistic parameters (supplies management, safety stock sizing, inventory value calculation, obsolete items identification), study of the panel suppliers ;
- Collection and follow-up of logistic constraints for supplier’s consultation (packaging, delivery time, quantity, flow, transportation optimization) ;
- Implementation study on new storage area: stock sizing calculation for the range renewal and storage optimization according to forecasts ;
- Product qualification follow-up (pre-series) and supplies processes review: Milk-Run, Kanban…
-
Placoplatre
- Internship : Lean Manufacturing Project Manager Assistant
Suresnes
2012 - 2012
Management of a 5S Project in the maintenance store (on VEGA probes).
Duties :
- Project and planning management (GANTT) ;
- Stock listing and items basis updates on CMMS Software (Computerized Maintenance Management System) ;
- Implementation and stock management ;
- Implementation of a new replenishment system (Kanban) ;
- Creation of visual indicators (article labels, numbering of aisles and racks ...).
-
Palfinger - Marché U - E. Leclerc
- Summer Jobs
2006 - 2013
During school holidays :
- Storekeeper at Palfinger Company (1 month) : stock management, maintenance items reception and shipping, inventory management ;
- Storekeeper at Marché U (6 months) : shelving and orders management ;
- Storekeeper at E. Leclerc (4 mois 1/2) : shelving management.