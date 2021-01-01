Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Sébastien LOOPUYT
Sébastien LOOPUYT
ANGERS
En résumé
Http://www.sebastienloopuyt.com
Entreprises
Dans le Web
- Indépendant - Editeur de sites internet
2009 - maintenant
Business & Décision
- Consultant en Informatique Décisionnelle
Courbevoie
2004 - 2008
Dolène SARL
- Développeur Web
2002 - 2002
Sogitec Industries
- Informaticien
Suresnes
2002 - 2003
CRIMES Formation Conseil
- Développeur
2001 - 2001
Centre Hospitalier du Pays d'Aix
- Statisticien
2000 - 2001
Formations
Université Aix Marseille 1 Provence CMI
Marseille
2001 - 2002
Licence Professionnelle Nouvelles Technologies de l'Informatique
Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France
Saint Martin D'Hères
1997 - 1999
Réseau
Aurélia MARIE
Christophe NICOLARDOT
Eric DYKSTEIN
Eric LAFDJIAN
Guillaume PARENT
Jean-Luc LASQUELLEC
Jean-Philippe DEMOGET
Laurent VADON
Sandrine GARCIA MAYNÈGRE
