Menu

Sébastien LOOPUYT

ANGERS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Angers

En résumé

Http://www.sebastienloopuyt.com

Entreprises

  • Dans le Web - Indépendant - Editeur de sites internet

    2009 - maintenant

  • Business & Décision - Consultant en Informatique Décisionnelle

    Courbevoie 2004 - 2008

  • Dolène SARL - Développeur Web

    2002 - 2002

  • Sogitec Industries - Informaticien

    Suresnes 2002 - 2003

  • CRIMES Formation Conseil - Développeur

    2001 - 2001

  • Centre Hospitalier du Pays d'Aix - Statisticien

    2000 - 2001

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :