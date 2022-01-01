Gilles LOOPUYT

-
Airbus Helicopters
- Regulation manager
Blagnac
2012 - maintenant
Regulatory survey in the areas of aircraft certification, aerial operations, navigation, communication and air traffic management:
- Coordination of participation in rulemaking working groups and commenting activity on documents submitted to public consultation.
- Information on new regulation and standards and advice to projects on use and interpretation of regulation.
- Survey and influence on forthcoming rulemaking activities.
-
Eurocopter
- Senior internal auditor
2009 - 2012
Performance of internal quality audits in all domains of the company (development, production, support).
-
Eurocopter
- Electronic Hardware Design Assurance Manager
2007 - 2009
In charge of qualification of complex electronic hardware (programmed logic devices like ASIC, FPGA and COTS components) developed by equipment suppliers:
- Negotiate detailed rules with Certification Authorities,
- Ensure that adequate requirements are specified to the suppliers,
- Ensure that complex electronic hardware fulfils the applicable rules (evaluation of process and data through audits and reviews),
- Support hardware aspects of certification against Authorities,
- Approve minor changes (DOA Compliance Verification Engineer).
Scope: airborne electronic equipment for Eurocopter group.
-
Eurocopter
- Avionics & Mission Equipment Quality Manager
2004 - 2007
In charge of procurement quality activities for the complete panel of avionics and mission equipment suppliers:
- Audit and approval of new suppliers,
- Participation in the selection of suppliers for new equipment,
- Monitoring of quality and quality trends during development, product investment and production,
- Supplier evaluation and development according to Eurocopter and EADS standards.
Organization and monitoring of the activity (3 quality managers). Personal involvement with critical suppliers. Among others, participation in a "plateau" phase for all quality, configuration management and process issues.
Scope: avionics and mission equipment suppliers for Eurocopter group.
-
Eurocopter
- Airborne Software Quality Assurance Manager
1994 - 2004
With 2 engineers in my department and 3 operating under delegation:
- Define and maintain the internal quality system for the development of airborne software (elaboration of procedures, elaboration of product and process quality indicators, participation in external quality system agreement audits, participation in working groups at national and international levels)
- Ensure qualification of software developed by Eurocopter and its avionics suppliers against contractual and regulatory requirements:
- Negotiate detailed rules with Authorities,
- Ensure that adequate requirements are specified to the suppliers,
- Evaluate process and data through audits and reviews,
- Support hardware aspects of certification against Authorities.
Scope: airborne and ground software for all helicopter programmes (Eurocopter France).
-
CR2A-DI (groupe Transiciel)
- Technical Manager (local agency, Aix en Provence)
1989 - 1993
Functional responsibility as technical manager (local agency of a software servicing company):
- Coordination and participation in quotations,
- Coordination of software development methods and tools,
- Technical, cost and schedule follow-up of projects, through progress meetings.
Operational activities:
- Specification of a real-time control system. Customer training in SA/RT analysis (B+ Développement Gémenos).
- Project leader for a test data analysis system (relational data base, specific and off-the-shelf data handling software, X-Window interface) (DCN Toulon).
- Analysis and prototyping of navigation algorithms (MATRA Velizy). Integration into a flight simulator (CEV Istres).
- Project leader for a management application (IFRTP Marseille).
- Software team leader for a real-time embedded system (DCN Toulon).
-
SESA
- Project Engineer
Paris
1987 - 1989
- Development of operational research algorithms,
- Participation in the evolution of the internal systems development methodology (MELUSINE),
- Participation in a survey related to integrated logistics support of electronic systems
-
DGA / ETCA
- R&D Engineer
1976 - 1987
- Participation in several projects related to dimensional measurement,
- Development of R&D activities in the field of non-destructive testing (ultrasonic images, X-ray tomodensitometry),
- Creation and development of an R&D activity in the field of industrial photogrammetry (precise 3D measurements on large industrial objects using photographs).