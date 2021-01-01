Retail
Sébastien LOUIS
Sébastien LOUIS
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Production
Management
Amélioration continue
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Apave
- Responsable d'Unité - Responsable de projets
Paris
2013 - maintenant
Groupe ADF
- Chargé de projets
Vitrolles
2011 - 2013
Groupe ADF
- Responsable de contrat de maintenance
Vitrolles
2010 - 2011
Verrerie du Languedoc
- Chef de service Production
2007 - 2010
AMIS
- Responsable d'exploitation
2005 - 2007
AMIS
- Ingénieur production
2004 - 2005
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers
Cluny
2000 - 2003
Lycée Vaucanson
Grenoble
1997 - 2000
Lycée Hector Berlioz
La Côte St Andre
1994 - 1997
Bac scientifique
Réseau
Clément VINCENT
Fabien THOLLOT
Grégory CHAPILLON
Marcellin THOUX
Mathieu CURTI
Nicolas LAMBERT
Pierre-Philippe CLÉMONT
Sylvain BRUNET
Yoan GARCIN
