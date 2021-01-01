Sébastien MAHIEU

Mes compétences :
Management
Logistique
Gestion de projet
Achats
Commerce international
ERP
Lean Six Sigma
Entreprises
Emerson Process Management
- Global Project Procurement Manager
BRON2014 - maintenantLead a team of five direct reporting project managers
Establish goals, processes, and tools to optimize the Project Procurement role
Achieved in 3 years: $13 837 k of saving for initial spent of $30 389 k on OTD of 93% with an average days late of 7 calendar days
Management of OTD by using pareto of root courses and distribution curves of days late
Create coaching session Inside the team
Establish way of work for leverage knowledge inside the team and share best practices
Establish process in order to have Project Procurement Manager involve early in the process
Setup and use consistant and sustainable KPIs which can help for defining the right action
Emerson Process Management
- European Project Procurement Manager
BRON2012 - 2014Determine areas of concern and opportunity to leverage high mix-low volume spend.
Develop processes and strategies to drive margin improvement
Complementing Global Supply Chain Commodity strategies and sales opportunities.
Develop tools to monitor the opportunities and improve efficiencies
Generate saving on reselling chips, scrap parts, tubing and fittings, packaging
Achieved: $1 724K of saving for initial spent of $5 538K on OTD of 92%
Emerson Process Management
- SOP supply chain manager
BRON2011 - 2012- Leading the Fisher Europe Supply SOP efforts and processes on medium (12-18 month) term
- Hard wiring the Market Demand forecast (Demand SOP via the RCCP model) into the European Valve manufacturing, Master scheduling and Production planning mechanisms as well as into our Supply Chain and planning processes, including key suppliers
- Constantly challenging and preparing our Supply chain and Factory Capacities and Capabilities to meet the market demand
- Leading and constantly developing our manufacturing site’s Master Scheduling processes and practices
- Monitoring our European Operations & Supply chain Delivery performance
Emerson Process Management
- Manufacturing Planning Manager
BRON2010 - 2011- Leading the development, synchronization, standardization and continuous Improvement of Capacity, Production, Material and Supply planning systems in the manufacturing sites of Europe.
- Hard wiring SOP (RCCP) trends and data into the manufacturing sites
Material and Production planning mechanisms including key suppliers.
- Implement Pro-Active Order monitoring and management practices in the European manufacturing sites.
Emerson Process Management
- Oracle project manager
BRON2008 - 2010Responsable de l'implémentation d'Oracle pour le site de Cernay
Emerson Process Management
- Value stream manager
BRON2005 - 2008Responsable des départements usinage, montage, contrôle et peinture représentant un effectif de 70 personnes. Mise en place de la ligne de montage.
Emerson Process Management
- Gestionnaire de contrat
BRON2004 - 2005Interlocuteur privilégié du client de l’entrée de commande à la mise à disposition pour des projets jusqu’à 200 k€. Gestion du planning et des ressources (6 personnes) à allouer aux projets pour établir l’élaboration de la liste des pièces à fournir, des plans d’arrangement, les plans de définition et la documentation.
General Electric Energy Product Europe
- Responsable technique d’affaires
Paris2001 - 2004Interlocuteur privilégié du client pour les exigences techniques du contrat (de 75 à 750 millions d’euros). Suivi technique de l’affaire : de la signature du contrat jusqu’à la garantie, responsable de la mise à disposition à temps des plans d’engineering ainsi que des équipements.
Pour un projet de type développement (750 M€) – installation de nouveaux équipements, nombreux déplacements en Slovaquie et en Turquie pour des missions d'assistance technique.