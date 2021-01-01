Menu

Sebastien MONNAERT

Hong Kong

En résumé

High ability to lead Teams; Experienced in an international and multicultural environment; Excel at managing unexpected and critical projects and situations; Quick understanding and fast moving approach. Ensure achievement of company's goals and motivate the teams to move forward; Open to change; Exceptional interpersonal skills; Proven ability to work well under pressure; Highly experienced and technically skilled IT Head, fully results and customer oriented.

After several years of professional experience in the Telecommunications, Operations, Service Management, Support Services, Project Management and IT infrastructure areas, I have acquired sound skills in team management. My customer relationship experience, as well as highly developed analytical abilities allows me to resolve various problems in a quick and performing professional manner. Creating a strong and long-lasting relationship with business partners and clients has become one of my top priorities. High degree of self-motivation allows me to quickly get the right feeling of my responsibilities, and my easy going nature helps to maintain good relationship with members of the team.

Experience: Finance, High Tech, Industry, International Organisation, Telecoms, Startup

Specialties: IT Strategy, People Management and Leadership, IT Infrastructure, IT operations, Budget, results oriented, M&A, CobiT, ITIL, Project Management, Information Systems Security, ISO 20000 Lead Auditor, trained on PMP and Business Analyst

Mes compétences :
Team Management
Incident Management
Outsourcing Implementation
Budget
ITIL Service Manager
Customer oriented
IT Operations
Service Desk
Merge and Acquisition
Project management
Local loop management
ITIL
Frame Relay
COBIT
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
SAP
Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy
Mergers & Acquisitions
sonar system maintenance
site design
implementation of new services and projects
acquired sound skills
VoIP (Voice over IP)
VPN
Responsible for the entire EMEA infrastructure
Responsible for the definition of the end user sup
Responsible for incident reports
Preventive and corrective sonar system maintenance
Pre sales
Planning of installation and configuration
People Management
Onsite Support
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Invoicing
IP Corporate Colt
IP
Helpdesk
Exceptional interpersonal skills
EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol)
Civil Engineering
CONTINUOUS TRAINING
IT Ops

Entreprises

  • Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group - Information Technology and Telecoms Director / IT Governance and Strategy Consultant

    Hong Kong 2016 - maintenant Senior IT Director with proven experience to define, design and improve existing IT services. Actif from long time in the organization of managed services (ITIL, Cobit, ISO), I have the experience to define and manage the strategy to ensure alignment of the IT department with the strategic objectives of the company (SLA). Excellent knowledge of best practice implementation techniques of most vendor’s solutions (Compute, Storage, Network and Cloud as a Service) to ensure compliance of deployed solutions.

  • Waypoint Capital Services - Head of Digital Workplace

    2014 - 2015

  • Applied Materials - Cheseaux-sur - Head of EMEA and India Service Desk and Operations

    2010 - 2014 Responsible for local data center and EMEA global data center in Amsterdam-
    The Netherlands; Manager of Operations Teams (Infrastructure Team; Service
    Desk for EMEA and India; Onsite Support Team located in 15 countries;
    Network Team, Applications Team); Budget Control for all EMEA and India
    operational IT resources, infrastructure and projects; M&A Team Member for
    EMEA and India, Global Processes implementation for the incident management
    based on ITIL; Change Management Member; Audit of the processes based on
    the CobiT; Board Member of global project management in all IT areas;
    Responsible of the VIP Support.

    * Responsible for the entire EMEA infrastructure and resource budget control (creation,
    monitoring and adjustment)
    * Management of the subcontractors contracts and services (Wipro, Satyam, Ness, Dell,
    Toshiba, Mobile phone provider for Europe, Xerox, Microsoft, etc...)
    * As Member of the board for M&A, responsible for the operational IT resources,
    processes and systems in EMEA and India
    * Responsible for the global implementation of new services and projects like SAP
    integration; Windows 7 migration; Office 2010 migration including lotus notes mail
    services to Exchange mails services; Global printing solution; ITSM tool Service Now;
    M&A, etc...
    * Design of the Global IT Support Processes delivered to the 4 service desks (US, ASIA,
    India and EMEA), support of 24,000 users
    * Development of local teams based on a customer service approach as per ISO and ITIL
    standards
    * Business Partner for France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and Russia

  • IATA (International Air Transport Association) - ITS Service Desk Leader Worldwide

    2007 - 2010 Team Leader of 17 people and 43 external suppliers: Process implementations
    for the incident management based on ITIL; Budget forecast; Change
    Management Member; Audit of the processes based on the CobiT; Manager of
    the VIP Support

    * Manager of the Service Desk and Onsite Support, 17 people (6 in Geneva, 4 in
    Montréal, 2 in Miami, 4 in Singapore and 1 in Madrid); Manager of the incident
    management process; Creation and implementation of procedures; Recruitment and
    performance appraisal; Organisation of workload; Responsible for the Service Desk
    budget
    * Design of the Global IT Support Process, delivered in 75 countries and 43 sites for 1,500
    users
    * Development of teams based on a customer service approach as per ISO and ITIL
    standards
    * Reduction of the facility operational costs by 12% - Increased staff efficiency three-fold
    and customer satisfaction by 81%
    * IT event Manager (minimum 7 events for the Board per year in different countries)
    * Management of subcontractors contracts and services (Dell, Swisscom, Softchoice,
    Thales, SITA, etc...)
    * Responsible for the definition of the end user support and SLA during the projects like
    SAP, Global Wan, Conference center, etc...

  • Colt Telecom - Customer Care & HelpDesk TeamLeader

    2002 - 2006 Customer Care & HelpDesk TeamLeader - Supervision of a 21 person team; Technical trainer; Helpdesk certified ISO
    9001; Audit of the helpdesk processes based on the CobiT

    * Helpdesk Manager: supervision of a 21 person team (3 in Geneva and 18 in Barcelona);
    Introduction of procedures and organization of workload; Responsible for incident
    reports for important customers (HP, Radianz, Banks, International Organizations); In
    charge for the escalation process in French speaking areas for the complex incidents
    * Overseeing open incident tickets and liaising with operations managers in order to draw
    up incident reports; Backbone and customer problem resolution (IP, HSRP with EIGRP,
    SDH, PDH, ATM, Frame Relay)
    * Trainer for the French speaking helpdesk teams (Belgium, France and Switzerland) and
    trainer for the International helpdesk in Barcelona (around 60 people) to provide the
    basic technical knowledge (SDH, PDH, ATM, Frame Relay, IP, IP VPN, routing
    protocol like RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, MPLS, BGP)
    * Trainer of the teams for the problem management and for the customer relations; Use of
    tools based on Remedy
    * Management interface for the customers' invoices problems

  • Onspirix - Network Operations Manager

    2001 - 2002 Installation, Configuration on customer site, Monitoring

    * Project Manager: Development and implementation of a network management system
    (INMS) as well as an invoicing system (Billing)
    * Approval of site design and construction in addition to set-up of sites (9 sites for the
    Wireless in Switzerland); Management of the suppliers; Legal requests and respect of
    the deadlines
    * Backbone and customer problem resolution (IPVPN; IP, HSRP with EIGRP, SDH,
    PDH, ATM, Frame Relay)
    * Local loop management with other providers

  • Carrier1 - Field Implementation Engineer

    2000 - 2001 Deployment and control of technical sites; Pre-sales; Installation

    * Deployment and control of technical sites, Node and POPs (90 Km with 288 fibbers for
    16 sites in Paris (14), Lille (1), Marseille (1)); Management of subcontractors; Legal
    requests and respect of the deadlines
    * Presales functions for all key accounts like NoosNet, Telehouse, evaluation of the
    customer requirements and the technical solutions that we could use to guarantee the
    time and the quality
    * Backbone and customer problem resolution (IPVPN; IP, SDH, PDH, ATM, Frame
    Relay)
    * Local loop management with other providers

  • Installation Service - Manager - UUNET

    1999 - 2000 Installation Department Manager (Cisco) with supervision of 6 people

    * Installation Department Manager: supervision of a 6 person team; Planning of
    installation and configuration of Cisco routers
    * Responsible for incident reports, escalation process ;
    * Local loop management with other providers ;
    * Backbone and customer problem resolution (IPVPN; IP, HSRP with EIGRP)

  • Marine Nationale - Sonar sur sous marin nucléaire

    Paris 1992 - 1999 Embarqué sur sous-marins nucléaires - Marine Nationale
    Preventive and corrective sonar system maintenance; Technical trainer

    * Supervisor of two teams: a nine-person team in charge of eliminating noises likely to
    lead to the detection of a submarine; and a seven-person team in charge of the
    documentation for seven different divisions
    * Planning and follow-up of construction with civil engineering companies as well as
    internal team
    * Preventive and corrective sonar system maintenance and replacement of spare parts
    (1,200 parts required for sonar system maintenance)
    * New submariners: general knowledge of submarines, safety rules, responsibilities within
    security team, submarine weapon detection.

Formations

  • Digicomp Academy Suisse Romande SA (Genève)

    Genève 2015 - 2015 IEC/ISO 20000 Lead Auditor Certified

  • Digicomp Academy (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2014 - 2014 CobiT 5 Certified

  • Digicomp Academy Suisse Romande SA (Genève)

    Genève 2014 - 2014 ITIL Fundation V3 Certified

  • Digicomp Academy Suisse Romande SA (Genève)

    Genève 2014 - 2014 Scrum Master Certified

  • Digicomp Academy Suisse Romande SA (Genève)

    Genève 2014 - 2014 PMP

    certification in progress

  • Digicomp Academy Suisse Romande SA (Genève)

    Genève 2014 - 2014 Business Analyst Courses

  • Digicomp Academy Suisse Romande SA (Genève)

    Genève 2014 - 2014 ISTQB Certified

  • Digicomp Academy Suisse Romande SA (Genève)

    Genève 2010 - 2010 ITIL Service Manager V2

  • Unimail (Genève)

    Genève 2004 - 2006 Information Systems Security Officer

  • AFPA

    Champs Sur Marne 2000 - 2001 Diplôme de Technicien Supérieur en Réseaux

Réseau