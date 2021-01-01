Sebastien MONNAERT

High ability to lead Teams; Experienced in an international and multicultural environment; Excel at managing unexpected and critical projects and situations; Quick understanding and fast moving approach. Ensure achievement of company's goals and motivate the teams to move forward; Open to change; Exceptional interpersonal skills; Proven ability to work well under pressure; Highly experienced and technically skilled IT Head, fully results and customer oriented.
After several years of professional experience in the Telecommunications, Operations, Service Management, Support Services, Project Management and IT infrastructure areas, I have acquired sound skills in team management. My customer relationship experience, as well as highly developed analytical abilities allows me to resolve various problems in a quick and performing professional manner. Creating a strong and long-lasting relationship with business partners and clients has become one of my top priorities. High degree of self-motivation allows me to quickly get the right feeling of my responsibilities, and my easy going nature helps to maintain good relationship with members of the team.
Experience: Finance, High Tech, Industry, International Organisation, Telecoms, Startup
Specialties: IT Strategy, People Management and Leadership, IT Infrastructure, IT operations, Budget, results oriented, M&A, CobiT, ITIL, Project Management, Information Systems Security, ISO 20000 Lead Auditor, trained on PMP and Business Analyst
