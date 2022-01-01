Sekkal ALEXANDRE

Snap-on Business Solutions is the leading provider of dealership network development solutions. We streamline the core business processes of monitoring the performance of your dealer networks, gathering both financial and statistical information directly from their business management systems. We facilitate the on-boarding and contracting process with new dealerships, and help you implement best practices throughout your field force and dealership operations.



Overview



We deliver powerful, modular Web tools that gather data, cleanse it, and add structure and context. Our tools give you the insight into your information you need to make the best decisions about your business. Beyond our software, our seasoned consultants support you and your dealer network. With our tools and services, your network development teams can increase productivity and operational efficiency, enabling you to succeed as your dealerships profitably grow their business.



Connections



We connect key business processes and stakeholders across your business:



Financial performance, inter-firm comparison, and composite benchmarking

Business planning

Franchisee evaluation and greenfield site management

Contract generation and contract management

Dealer and network profile management

Standards management

Variable margin management

Sales and aftersales performance monitoring

Trading effectiveness

Field consultancy and support

Risk management

Escalation and termination



Mes compétences :

Account management

Bilingual

Communication

Communication skills

Competitive Analysis

English

French

IT sales

Management

Meeting

Sales