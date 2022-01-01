Menu

Sekkal ALEXANDRE

Le Pecq

En résumé

Snap-on Business Solutions is the leading provider of dealership network development solutions. We streamline the core business processes of monitoring the performance of your dealer networks, gathering both financial and statistical information directly from their business management systems. We facilitate the on-boarding and contracting process with new dealerships, and help you implement best practices throughout your field force and dealership operations.

Overview

We deliver powerful, modular Web tools that gather data, cleanse it, and add structure and context. Our tools give you the insight into your information you need to make the best decisions about your business. Beyond our software, our seasoned consultants support you and your dealer network. With our tools and services, your network development teams can increase productivity and operational efficiency, enabling you to succeed as your dealerships profitably grow their business.

Connections

We connect key business processes and stakeholders across your business:

Financial performance, inter-firm comparison, and composite benchmarking
Business planning
Franchisee evaluation and greenfield site management
Contract generation and contract management
Dealer and network profile management
Standards management
Variable margin management
Sales and aftersales performance monitoring
Trading effectiveness
Field consultancy and support
Risk management
Escalation and termination

Mes compétences :
Account management
Bilingual
Communication
Communication skills
Competitive Analysis
English
French
IT sales
Management
Meeting
Sales

Entreprises

  • Snap On Business Solutions - Account Manager Dealer Network Solutions

    Le Pecq 2016 - maintenant Snap-on Business Solutions (SBS) is a part of Snap-on Incorporated’s Repair Systems & Information Group.

    SBS is based in Richfield, Ohio. We are focused on helping vehicle and equipment manufacturers and their dealership networks increase sales, reduce structural costs, and improve customer experiences.

    We design information solutions, diagnostic systems, and essential tools and equipment programs that grow sales and improve productivity for original equipment manufacturers and franchised dealerships. SBS solutions drive productivity in the automotive, construction, agriculture, powersports, outdoor power, and adjacent markets.

    Key SBS products and services include electronic parts catalogs, diagnostic solutions, tools and equipment programs, warranty process automation software, e-commerce solutions, and dealer network development systems that range from dealer viability and risk assessment tools to transactional reporting systems.

  • IFM EUROPE - International Account Manager

    2013 - 2016 Nous sommes leaders dans les systèmes de vente de services et pieces detachées.

    Infomedia est un fournisseur, leader mondial de solutions d'information de pièces de rechange et services après vente pour le secteur de l'industrie automobile mondiale . Fondée en 1987, Infomedia fournit des catalogues en ligne mais aussi un ensemble puissant de Solutions après-vente qui améliorent la productivité dans les opérations d’une concession, offrent un meilleur contrôle sur le processus de vente de services et contribuent à créer une expérience client exceptionnelle.

    Les solutions se démarquent en offrant : des ressources âpres vente et gestion du personnel.des systèmes de fixation des prix des menus sophistiqués , une gamme de publications , ainsi que l'analyse des données ... Il ya plus de 70.000 abonnements à nos produits de concessionnaires automobiles franchisés dans plus de 185 pays. Nos produits sont utilisés par plus de 140.000 personnel des concessionnaires dans le monde chaque jour.

    Nottre offre de solutions, y compris Microcat ® Live ™ , Microcat MARKET ™ et Microcat PartsBridge ® permettent aux utilisateurs d'identifier précisément et rapidement les pièces de rechange fabriquées par les constructeurs - afin qu'ils puissent trouver la bonne pièce.. Nos solutions de services, y compris Superservice ® Menus ™ , Superservice Triage ™ et Superservice Register ™ permettent aux utilisateurs et aux constructeurs OEM d' offrir continuellement la performance du service exceptionnel à leurs clients .

  • Cap Atlantic Consulting - Cadre Commercial grands comptes

    2011 - 2013 Marchés : Grands comptes principalement Telecom (SFR, ORANGE , BOUYGUES, NUMERICABLE) et autres secteurs (SYNERAIL, DHL, OBERTHUR)
    Ventes de prestations d’ingénierie en régie et forfait
    Détection et qualification de projets
    Qualification des profils et gestion du recrutement (sourcing; entretien candidats; négociation salaire et contrat, plan de carrière)
    Suivi et coaching des collaborateurs

  • EMC² - Ingénieur commercial Channel (Cork Irlande)

    Bezons 2010 - 2011 Détection de projets infrastructure Hardware, software et service (DAS, NAS, SAN, serveurs, virtualisation, PRA)
    Ventes de solutions EMC(hardware et software, services) via des partenaires (canal indirect)
    Développement et entretien d’un portefeuille de clients
    Animation, formation et visites des partenaires existants
    Détection et recrutement de nouveaux partenaires
    Reporting régulier et entretien de la base marketing client/prospects

  • SUN Microsystems - Ingénieur Commercial

    Santa Clara 2007 - 2009 Ingénieur Commercial Junior - Sun Microsystems France
    Département Service Support

    Développement et suivi commercial d’une nouvelle entité de service aux entreprises (booster le Business, soutien à la vente (direct ou indirect), planification des interventions techniques, création des Forecasts )

    Gestion globale d’une vente de service de maintenance informatique (analyse des besoins en continuité de service, création des devis, suivi clientèle , gestion des commandes et de la facturation)

    Démarche pro active sur les parcs de machines des clients (centralisation deleurs informations, proposition de contrats globaux, ventes croisées, développement et gestion des ventes sur notre base installée…)

Formations

  • Ecole De Commerce Paris

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Master Ingenieur Commercial

  • Institut Arca (Puteaux)

    Puteaux 2006 - 2007 DEESMA

    Diplome Européen D'etudes Superieures en Marketing

    DEESMA (Diplôme européen d’études supérieures en marketing, BAC+3), TOEIC

  • Lycée Jean Baptiste Corot

    Savigny Sur Orge 2003 - 2005 BTS Management des Unites Commerciales

    BTS MUC

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :