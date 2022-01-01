Sekkal ALEXANDRE

Snap-on Business Solutions is the leading provider of dealership network development solutions. We streamline the core business processes of monitoring the performance of your dealer networks, gathering both financial and statistical information directly from their business management systems. We facilitate the on-boarding and contracting process with new dealerships, and help you implement best practices throughout your field force and dealership operations.
Overview
We deliver powerful, modular Web tools that gather data, cleanse it, and add structure and context. Our tools give you the insight into your information you need to make the best decisions about your business. Beyond our software, our seasoned consultants support you and your dealer network. With our tools and services, your network development teams can increase productivity and operational efficiency, enabling you to succeed as your dealerships profitably grow their business.
Connections
We connect key business processes and stakeholders across your business:
Financial performance, inter-firm comparison, and composite benchmarking
Business planning
Franchisee evaluation and greenfield site management
Contract generation and contract management
Dealer and network profile management
Standards management
Variable margin management
Sales and aftersales performance monitoring
Trading effectiveness
Field consultancy and support
Risk management
Escalation and termination
