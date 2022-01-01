Menu

Serge AMARO

CHELLES

En résumé

Entreprises

  • TNT - CHEF DE CENTRE

    2007 - maintenant

  • TNT EXPRESS NATIONAL - CHEF DE CENTRE

    Lyon 2007 - 2013 GESTION D'UN CENTRE D'EXPLOITATION DE TRANSPORT EXPRESS
    COMPRENANT 95 SALARIES, 25 SOCIETES DE SOUS-TRAITANCE,160 COLLABORATEURS.
    MES MISSIONS :
    Suivi budgétaire et commercial
    Encadrement opérationnel et administratif
    Gestion et application de la réglementation du transport achateur de sous-traitance et acteur des indicateurs Qualités.
    8 années de management et de gestion humaine.
    Entretenir et construire de bonnes relations avec nos institutions représentatives du personnel.
    "Nous devons contrôler notre vie pour maîtriser notre avenir."
Formations

Réseau

