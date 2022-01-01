Serge AMARO

Lyon2007 - 2013GESTION D'UN CENTRE D'EXPLOITATION DE TRANSPORT EXPRESS
COMPRENANT 95 SALARIES, 25 SOCIETES DE SOUS-TRAITANCE,160 COLLABORATEURS.
MES MISSIONS :
Suivi budgétaire et commercial
Encadrement opérationnel et administratif
Gestion et application de la réglementation du transport achateur de sous-traitance et acteur des indicateurs Qualités.
8 années de management et de gestion humaine.
Entretenir et construire de bonnes relations avec nos institutions représentatives du personnel.
"Nous devons contrôler notre vie pour maîtriser notre avenir."
