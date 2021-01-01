Retail
Séverine BECK
Séverine BECK
Bry-sur-Marne
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Communication
Entreprises
Festo
- Chef de Projet MedLab
Bry-sur-Marne
2017 - maintenant
Project Manager for the Project Unit MedLab (Components and Systems for Medical Devices and Laboratory Automation)
Festo
- Chef de Projets stratégiques
Bry-sur-Marne
2015 - 2017
Beckman Coulter Biomedical (ex Olympus Life Science Research Europa)
- Chef de projet
2007 - 2015
BERATA
- Engineer Consultant
2004 - 2007
Formations
Fredericana Universität Université Karlsruhe (Karlsruhe)
Karlsruhe
2000 - 2004
Fachhochschule Karlsruhe FH Karlsruhe (Karlsruhe)
Karlsruhe
1999 - 2000
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Mécanique Et Des Microtechniques ENSMM
Besancon
1997 - 2000
double diplôme
Réseau
Alexandra PASSIOUK
Benjamin COLLOMB
Christophe DIELEMANS
Florent JOLLY
Frederic LEGROS
Frédéric PELLETIER
Jérémy MOMPELAT
Nicolas FABÈS
Rodolphe DEVEVEY
Simon DANEL