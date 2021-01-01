Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sharon BARRETTO
Ajouter
Sharon BARRETTO
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan
- Instructeur Assistant
2011 - 2014
GlaxoSmithKline
- Répresentant médical
Marly-le-Roi
2000 - 2012
Nestlé
- Stagaire
Marne La Vallée Cedex 2
1999 - 1999
Formations
Institute Nationale Polytechnique (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2014 - 2016
Réseau
Madeleine ROUY
Raquel MARTIN CASTILLO
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z