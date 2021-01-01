Shasha CHEN

2014 - maintenant1. Writing component detailed description
2. contact suppliers for RFI/ RFQ& manage and evaluate suppliers
3. select suppliers
4. validate product quality
5. validate purchasing process
6. send demand order
Auchan
- Quality department intern
Villeneuve-d'Ascq2011 - 2011-Contact with suppliers to arrange product inspection
-Assisted in drafting quality reports for the reference of Purchasing department
-Checked contract information and contact suppliers to renew contract
-Released product withdraw announcement
-Made weekly spreadsheets of quality testing
Formations
MIP - Politecnico Di Milano (Milano)
Milano2013 - 2013Master
Major courses: manufacturing and quality management, strategic supply chain, demand management and forecasting. Mainly concerning about the technologies applied in Supply Chain management
Major courses: purchasing management, international management, logistics management, financial and accounting, and sectoral approach. more concerning about the managerial approaches applied in Supply Chain management.