Shasha CHEN

NANTES

Entreprises

  • MEDLINE INDUSTRY - Purchaser

    2014 - maintenant 1. Writing component detailed description
    2. contact suppliers for RFI/ RFQ& manage and evaluate suppliers
    3. select suppliers
    4. validate product quality
    5. validate purchasing process
    6. send demand order

  • Auchan - Quality department intern

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2011 - 2011 -Contact with suppliers to arrange product inspection
    -Assisted in drafting quality reports for the reference of Purchasing department
    -Checked contract information and contact suppliers to renew contract
    -Released product withdraw announcement
    -Made weekly spreadsheets of quality testing

Formations

  • MIP - Politecnico Di Milano (Milano)

    Milano 2013 - 2013 Master

    Major courses: manufacturing and quality management, strategic supply chain, demand management and forecasting. Mainly concerning about the technologies applied in Supply Chain management

  • AUDENCIA Nantes Ecole De Management

    Nantes 2012 - maintenant Science of master

    Major courses: purchasing management, international management, logistics management, financial and accounting, and sectoral approach. more concerning about the managerial approaches applied in Supply Chain management.

