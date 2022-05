Sheherazade BERDEIL

9 years in GE Healthcare. For now 2 years, as Verfication & Validation leader in AW team using Agile methodology (multi-modality image review). I am leading a team of 40 testers located in Bangalore (India), Budapest (Hungary), Buc (France). Responsible for the design verification and validation of new products (applications, PACS integration, virtualization) I am ensuring that designs meet customer requirements including usability, product aging and test method validation, managing team resources planning, building global test strategy in collaboration with software designers, providing predictable verification roadmap, providing technical solutions to optimize, reduce verification lead time.



Mes compétences :

Lean IT

Qualité

Informatique

Gestion de projet