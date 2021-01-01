Menu

Sheldon FERNANDES

Puteaux

Mes compétences :
Corporate Finance
Financial services
Financial Analysis
Bloomberg

  • Tata Consultancy Services - Project Management Officer

    Puteaux 2012 - maintenant Project Management Officer for the implementation of Intergraph’s SmartPlant Enterprise Solutions such as SP Foundation, SP Construction, SP Material and SP Enterprise.
     Responsible for activities such as:
    o Project Planning and Management
    o Quality Control and Project Reporting
    o Manage Liaison between the TCS and Intergraph Teams

  • Tata Consultancy Services - Management Trainee

    Puteaux 2012 - 2012  Project Management for the Banking and Financial Services ISU, Europe
     Market and Business research activities
     Liaison with the various teams in India and Europe

  • Royal Bank of Scotland - Officer - Middle Office

    PARIS 2009 - 2010  Part of the Treasury operations team
     Responsible for mid office tasks such as
    o Preparation of Morning Reconciliation Reports
    o Liaison with Customers and Corporate Dealers
    o Transaction Reporting and Data Input

