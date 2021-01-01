Sheldon FERNANDES

Puteaux2012 - maintenantProject Management Officer for the implementation of Intergraph’s SmartPlant Enterprise Solutions such as SP Foundation, SP Construction, SP Material and SP Enterprise.
Responsible for activities such as:
o Project Planning and Management
o Quality Control and Project Reporting
o Manage Liaison between the TCS and Intergraph Teams
Tata Consultancy Services
- Management Trainee
Puteaux2012 - 2012 Project Management for the Banking and Financial Services ISU, Europe
Market and Business research activities
Liaison with the various teams in India and Europe
Royal Bank of Scotland
- Officer - Middle Office
PARIS2009 - 2010 Part of the Treasury operations team
Responsible for mid office tasks such as
o Preparation of Morning Reconciliation Reports
o Liaison with Customers and Corporate Dealers
o Transaction Reporting and Data Input