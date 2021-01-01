Shelley BUI-GLEESON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Very outgoing personality. Like open minded people and companies. Adapt easily. Creation, accompany change through open and skillful cummunication. Dynamic, professional and reliable.
Currently coaching people on a one to one basis but seeking to integrate a structure where my humane resources skills may be utilised.
Mes compétences :
Start up companies
Creation of Humane Resources Department and Strate
Senior level Recruitement
Compensation and Benefits
Acquisition/Company Integration
Company Organisation and Restructuring
Training
Management and Executuve Coaching