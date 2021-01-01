Menu

Shelley BUI-GLEESON

PARIS

En résumé

Very outgoing personality. Like open minded people and companies. Adapt easily. Creation, accompany change through open and skillful cummunication. Dynamic, professional and reliable.

Currently coaching people on a one to one basis but seeking to integrate a structure where my humane resources skills may be utilised.

Mes compétences :
Start up companies
Creation of Humane Resources Department and Strate
Senior level Recruitement
Compensation and Benefits
Acquisition/Company Integration
Company Organisation and Restructuring
Training
Management and Executuve Coaching

Entreprises

  • Jhana Coaching Company - Coach

    2013 - maintenant

  • PeopleSoft - Directeur des Ressources Humaines, France, Espagne et Italie

    Colombes 1998 - 2005 PeopleSoft : Editeur de logiciel. PeopleSoft France, Spain et Italue : 420 salariés (filiale de PeopleSoft Inc., avec un revenu de 2,9B$, et 12,000 employés dans le monde)

    Mes réalisation :
    · Définition des organisations Ressources Humaines en France, Espagne et Italie.
    · Recrutement de 400+ personnes en Europe à tous les niveaux.
    · Définition des grilles des salaires et des plans de bonus par fonction.
    · Définition des plans de formation et de la performance.
    · Gestion de plusieurs projets corporate, notamment : changement des organisations, mobilité interne, expats, "stock options", plan de participation, et "real estate".
    · Négociations avec le comité d’entreprise.
    · Négociation et gestion des départs (individuels ou groupe).
    · Intégration de la société Vantive suite au rachat par PeopleSoft.

  • Geac - Manager Européen des Ressources Humaines

    1996 - 1998 Geac: société d'investissement.

    · Intégration de Dun & Bradstreet Software suite à achat par Geac.
    · Mise en place des plans sociaux.
    · Gestion du recrutement en Europe.
    · Coordination avec les Etats-Unis sur les spécificités locales et les politiques sociales en France et en Europe.
    · Mise en place des politiques de rémunération et des plans de performance.

  • Dun & Bradstreet Software - Manager des Ressources Humaines

    1993 - 1995 · Mise en place de la nouvelle stratégie des Ressources Humaines en France suite au changement total de l’équipe de direction.
    · Négociation et exécution d’un plan social.
    · Définition des plans de compensation

Formations

  • University College Dublin (Dublin)

    Dublin 1979 - 1982 Batechlor of Science

  • College Of Marketing Dublin (Dublin)

    Dublin 1979 - 1980 Post Graduate Marketing Research

