Shengda CHEN

Colombes

En résumé

Master's degree graduate student from University Paris Descartes, strong scientific background, armed with about one year internship experience in R&D and Drug Quality control

Strong with knowledge acquired in polymer, pharmaceutical chemistry and quality control of health products

Solid knowledge in chromatography HPLC, mass spectrometry coupling HPLC / MS in treatment of samples from matrices of varying complexity, ICP/MS, GC/MS, NMR, SEM etc.

Outstanding experience and personal quality (knowledge , working methods, responsibility sense and communication skills etc.) in Develop and validate analytical methods using chromatography (HPLC, LC/MS), autotitration and spectroscopic technologies (NMR, IR Spectroscopy).

Language Speaking: Chinese, French and English

For further information, please contact me by:

chenshengda1985@hotmail.com
QQ: 391039178

Looking forward your reply,

Thanks.

Entreprises

  • Arkema - Analytical engineer

    Colombes 2012 - maintenant R&D

  • SGS Multilab St etienne du rouvray Rouen area - Analytical development for drug and food

    2012 - 2012 Analysis, research and development in the characterization of chemicals ( pesticides, veterinary , biocides , ... ) by HPLC / DAD.
    Analysis, research and development in the determination of residues of medicinal substances in foods by HPLC / MS / MS
    R & D projects in Development of analytical methods.
    Quality control, method validation.

  • Shenghuaxi pharma - Quality control

    2011 - 2011 Analysis of raw materials, semi-finished products and active ingredients.
    Physico-chemical Assays for raw materials and finished products.
    CTD Module 3 Writing by taking into account the quality requirements [BPF, GMP, ISO ].

  • CNRS BIOCIS - Intern

    2010 - 2010 Organic Synthesis Of New Neuroprotector
    Participate in the adaptation of analytical methods validated by the analytical laboratory.
    Participate in the ongoing management of the laboratory (equipment, reagents etc.)
    Extraction, Purification, Analysis for chemical products

  • INSERM hôpital paul brousse - Intern

    2009 - 2009 Research In Epithelia Of Transplants And Regulation Of Lymphocyte Activation
    Basical rat treatment, PCR
    Production and purification of recombinant proteins (Processing and culture of bacteria E.coli, purification by affinity chromatography , ultrasound splitting, Western blotting and SDS- PAGE )
    Identification and characterization of the interaction between two proteins ( ELISA )

Formations

  • Université Paris Descartes (Paris)

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Master drug and food quality assurance

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud (Chatenay Malabry)

    Chatenay Malabry 2009 - 2011 Master

    Pharmaceutical chemistry

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud

    Orsay 2008 - 2009 Master

    Structure, function and protein engineering

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    Grenoble 2005 - 2008 Bachelor

    Biochemistry

