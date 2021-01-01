Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Shervin LABANI
Ajouter
Shervin LABANI
Neuilly-sur-Seine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Page Personnel
- Trainee Recruitment Consultant
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2017 - maintenant
SocialCom
- Community Manager (Trainee)
Brussels
2016 - 2016
Formations
ECS European Communication School Bruxelles (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
2015 - maintenant
Réseau
Arthur FUCHS
Athanase DJOLEVO
Capucine LELONG
Charles SEDIA
Florine BOONE
Héloïse GRANDVAUX (PAGE PERSONNEL)
Loreline TENEBAY
Marina BIOT
Maxime BLAUDEAU (PAGE PERSONNEL)
Ségolène DE LA FOURNIÈRE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z