Menu

Simona GEGUZYTE

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Export
Import
Traduction

Entreprises

  • Tribunal de Jonava/Lituanie - Traductrice/Interprete

    maintenant

  • Bureaux de traduction - Traductrice/Interprete

    maintenant

Formations

  • Universite Technologie De Kaunas (Kaunas)

    Kaunas 2006 - 2010 Traduction/Philologie

    Traduction des textes specifiques

Réseau