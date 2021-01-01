Menu

Solenne JAN

PARIS

En résumé

Experienced Senior Brand and Category Manager, with a demonstrated history of working in the food and cosmetics industries, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), in France and the USA.

Skilled in marketing management, strategic planning, customer trend review, negotiation and the budgeting and execution of marketing plans. Strong marketing background includes a Masters from HEC specializing in Marketing

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Cosmétique
Alimentation
Grande distribution
Distribution Alimentaire
Produits de grande consommation
Analyse de marché
Leadership
Organisation
Management
Analyse de données
Dynamisme
Développement produit
Études marketing
Gestion de produit
Communication offline
Category management
Stratégie commerciale
Communication online
Gestion de l'innovation
Gestion de projet
Marketing stratégique
Marketing produit
Marketing
Marketing opérationnel
Veille concurrentielle
Veille stratégique

Entreprises

  • Schwarzkopf & Henkel

    maintenant

  • Henkel - Senior Category Manager

    Düsseldorf 2015 - maintenant - Recommandation stratégie de croissance des catégories/marques en CODIR
    * Définition assortiments optimaux Hygiène/Fragrances (160 skus) par circuit et par enseigne (11)
    * Elaboration plans promotionnels et animations temps forts (in-store/digital) : mécaniques/offres promotionnelles, display, animations de vente
    * Recommandations merchandising via analyse études ad-hoc & shoppers

    - Elaboration outils de monitoring des performances / rentabilité

    - Management/coaching des équipes transversales (> 20 pers.) et directe

  • Henkel France - Category manager Enseignes

    Düsseldorf 2011 - 2015 Négociation éléments de la politique commerciale avec centrales d’achat GMS
    - Mise en place partenariats stratégiques
    Ex. Redéfinition stratégie catégorie coiffants chez Géant
    - Négociation référencements nationaux EMC (3 enseignes / 300 skus « Beauté »)
    - Animations promotionnelles et négociation de Mises En Avant (online / offline)
    Ex. Customisation Monoprix Champs Elysées pour le lancement de l'innovation "Essence Ultime"
    - Elaboration outils de monitoring performances / rentabilité
    Ex. optimisation suivi des cadenciers / accélération référencements

    Management/coaching des équipes transversales et directes (2 pers.)

  • Henkel - Category Manager Levier Promotion

    Düsseldorf 2010 - 2011 - Recommandation stratégie levier Promotion sur le pole Hygiène en CODIR
    * Analyse marches / tendances
    * Elaboration de la promo Review et du plan promo
    * Optimisation de l'efficacité et de la rentabilité des promotions
    * Pilotage de l'organisation des temps forts promotionnels
    * Recommandations sur la reduction de la complexité interne générée par la promotion (skus, displays, taux de couverture...)
    - Monitoring, reporting et actions correctives
    - Management/coaching des équipes transversales (> 20 pers.) et directe

  • Henkel - Brand Manager Assistant

    Düsseldorf 2009 - 2010 - Analyses panels consommateurs/distributeurs & financiers
    - Diagnostic stratégique soins capillaires Schwarzkopf et St Algue Syoss
    - Recommandation et déploiement lancements à 360° avec pilotage ROI
    Ex. Innovation lessive Le Chat Hygiène et Fraîcheur : acquisitions média et street marketing
    - Mise en place de campagnes de marketing relationnel
    Ex. « Le Chat, une histoire de famille depuis 1853» : actions digitales et animations in-store
    - Suivi des performances sell out / sell in et recommandation d'actions correctives

  • STALAVEN - I.D FRUITS - Chef de produits

    2007 - 2008 × Missions essentielles :
    - Gestion transversale des projets de développements d’innovations fruits 2008 pour la Restauration Hors Domicile
    - Encadrement d’une assistante chef de produits
    - Gestion du budget marketing gamme fruits (50 k€)

    × Principales réalisations :
    - Lancement d’une innovation : les fruits à « dipper », nouveauté élue coup de cœur au Sandwich and Snack Show 2008
    - Participation au diagnostic stratégique 2008 sur la gamme fruits

  • SPF USA (WI) - Marketing manager

    2006 - 2007 × Missions essentielles :
    - Structuration et mise en place de l'entité Marketing au sein de la filiale
    - Analyse du marché des facteurs d’appétence pour pet food et de son marché support le pet food, veille concurrentielle
    - Développement, gestion et animation de 2 gammes de produits
    - Gestion de la communication (publicités, salons…)

    × Principales réalisations :
    - Participation au diagnostic stratégique Amérique du Nord 2006 et recommandations de nouveaux produits (mix marketing)
    - Contribution au lancement d’une gamme d’arômes pour biscuits chiens sur la zone Amérique du Nord
    - Mise en place d’outils de suivi de performance et rentabilité
    - Organisation de la participation au Pet Food Forum 2007 à Chicago

  • GROUPE STALAVEN - Chef de produits

    2004 - 2006 Chef de produits Marques De Distributeur et Hard Discount

    × Missions essentielles :
    - Analyse du marché traiteur Libre Service, benchmarking
    - Pilotage des projets de développement de produits M.D.D. avec les équipes internes et prestataires externes
    - Gestion courante et animation de 4 gammes (plats cuisinés, pâtisseries salées, salades, fruits)

    × Principales réalisations :
    - Gains de marchés majeurs (salades, plats cuisinés, pâtisseries salées)
    - Outil d’analyse de l’assortiment des enseignes GMS, Hard Discount sur le rayon Traiteur Libre Service

  • ENITIAA - partenariat BONGRAIN (Fromarsac) - Chef de projet

    2003 - 2004 Création d'un concept innovant : Duo d'enVie, une spécialité fromagère à tartiner aux propriétés probiotiques, déclinée en duo (salé/sucré)

    Etude de lancement de Duo d'enVie, depuis l'étude de marché jusqu'au business plan en passant par la conception du packaging et la formulation R&D du produit

    1er prix au concours National des Trophées Etudiants de L’Innovation Alimentaire avec « Duo d’enVie » (Avignon ; Juin 2004)

  • ROWSE HONEY (Angleterre) - STAGE Opératrice de Production

    2002 - 2002 Stage Première année école d'ingénieur

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2008 - 2009 Produits de Grande Consommation

  • ENITIAA

    Nantes 2001 - 2004 Ingénieur agroalimentaire spécialisé en gestion de projets innovants

    Ecole nationale d'ingénieurs des techniques des industries agricoles et alimentaires

