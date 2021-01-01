Menu

Soline CHARTIER

RENNES

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Négociation internantionale
Pack office
Langage html
Windows
Mac
International Business

Entreprises

  • Any-Lamp BV - Operational Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • Any Lamp BV - Account Manager

    2012 - 2012 As an account manager I'm responsible to identify and contact potentional new customers on an international level. The main target is to find, set up and maintain the relationships with these prospects in order to transform them into customers.

    Identification of customers' needs
    Management of larger accounts in the retail/installations market.
    Follow up these needs of the costumers with custom made solutions

  • Any Lamp BV - Country Manager France

    2011 - 2011 Construction du site internet
    Réferecement sur les différents moteurs de recherche
    Etude des concurrents sur le marché Français

Formations

  • ESC Rennes School Of Business (Rennes)

    Rennes 2011 - 2012

  • ISEM Montpellier1 (Veldhoven)

    Veldhoven 2010 - 2011 Master 1 Marketing Distribution Vente en E-Learning

  • Université Du Maine

    Le Mans 2009 - 2010 Licence en Sciences Economiques et de Gestion

  • AVANS HOGESCHOOL (S'Hertogenbosch)

    S'Hertogenbosch 2009 - 2010 International Business and Languages

  • Université Du Maine (Le Mans)

    Le Mans 2007 - 2009 Finance - Comptabilité

  • Lycée Lavoisier

    Mayenne 2004 - 2007 Bac Scientifique Options Biologie et Sport

