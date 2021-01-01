Soline CHARTIER

Mes compétences :
Négociation internantionale
Pack office
Langage html
Windows
Mac
International Business
Entreprises
Any-Lamp BV
- Operational Manager
2012 - maintenant
Any Lamp BV
- Account Manager
2012 - 2012As an account manager I'm responsible to identify and contact potentional new customers on an international level. The main target is to find, set up and maintain the relationships with these prospects in order to transform them into customers.
Identification of customers' needs
Management of larger accounts in the retail/installations market.
Follow up these needs of the costumers with custom made solutions
Any Lamp BV
- Country Manager France
2011 - 2011Construction du site internet
Réferecement sur les différents moteurs de recherche
Etude des concurrents sur le marché Français
Formations
ESC Rennes School Of Business (Rennes)
Rennes2011 - 2012
ISEM Montpellier1 (Veldhoven)
Veldhoven2010 - 2011Master 1 Marketing Distribution Vente en E-Learning