Sonia BOUFAFA

FERRAND

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Relation client
commerce
BTOB
Négociation commerciale
Merchandising et PLV
Dynamique
B to B
Force de proposition
organisée
vente
commercial

Entreprises

  • MICHELIN

    FERRAND maintenant

  • SLB Pneus Services - Présidente

    2017 - maintenant Gérance d'un centre de profit Automobile

  • GROUPE MICHELIN - Manager Account

    2016 - 2017 - Account Manager Constructeurs Automobiles (Renault, Peugeot, Citroen, Groupe VGF, Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, Opel, Porsche)

    - Account Manager Grossistes et accessoiristes (AutoDistribution, Motrio...)

    - Portefeuille de 12 Millions d'Euros

    - Déploiement de la politique commerciale du Groupe Michelin :
    • Animation Ventes
    • Négociations contrats annuels avec les groupes de concessionnaires
    • Animations vendeurs itinérants
    • Formations produits et techniques
    • Déploiement des actions commerciales
    • Animations Sell Out.

  • GROUPE MICHELIN - Account Manager

    2009 - 2016 - 75, 92, 93, 94, 95, 77

    - Managed a portfolio of 22 Million Euros

    - Negotiations with MICHELIN tires specialists (Point S, Profil +, Euromaster, Eurogom) and fast fitters (Norauto, Feu Vert, Midas, AutoLeclerc, Roady)

    - Implemented Michelin distribution strategy through the development of partners network in Ile de France.

    - Team leader on developing a “multi-product” strategy with MICHELIN Durable Partners to improve Michelin market share.

    - Consulting on finance, law, training, management, commercial and marketing strategy

  • ORANGE (France Telecom) - Chargée de Qualité / Buisiness / Performance

    Paris 2007 - 2008 - Déploiement de la client attitude (qualité de la relation client) auprès des personnes en contacts clients.

    - Gestion d'une animation interne : Accompagnements terrains, management d'équipes.

    - Analyse et exploitation des sondages clients.

    - Études spécifiques sur la performance interne : Efficacité du personnel, suivi de tableaux de bord, prévisions à court terme de la production, calculs et analyse de ratios.

    - Contrôle interne (lois Sarbannes Oxley) : Audit interne.

Formations

  • Universidad Del Mayab (Merida Mexique)

    Merida Mexique 2008 - 2009 master Negocios Internacionales

    - Spécialité : NEGOCIOS INTERNATIONALES

  • Groupe ESC Clermont

    Clermont Ferrand 2006 - 2009 - Diplôme : MASTER 2 (Marketing Automobile/Management des ventes)

  • Faculté Economie Et Gestion

    Clermont Ferrand 2003 - 2006 - Licence de Gestion (Spécialité Gestion/Management)

