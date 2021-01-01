Sonia BOUFAFA

- Account Manager Grossistes et accessoiristes (AutoDistribution, Motrio...)
- Portefeuille de 12 Millions d'Euros
- Déploiement de la politique commerciale du Groupe Michelin :
• Animation Ventes
• Négociations contrats annuels avec les groupes de concessionnaires
• Animations vendeurs itinérants
• Formations produits et techniques
• Déploiement des actions commerciales
• Animations Sell Out.
GROUPE MICHELIN
- Account Manager
2009 - 2016- 75, 92, 93, 94, 95, 77
- Managed a portfolio of 22 Million Euros
- Negotiations with MICHELIN tires specialists (Point S, Profil +, Euromaster, Eurogom) and fast fitters (Norauto, Feu Vert, Midas, AutoLeclerc, Roady)
- Implemented Michelin distribution strategy through the development of partners network in Ile de France.
- Team leader on developing a “multi-product” strategy with MICHELIN Durable Partners to improve Michelin market share.
- Consulting on finance, law, training, management, commercial and marketing strategy