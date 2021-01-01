Menu

Sonia BRIEN

TAUPONT

Entreprises

  • STEF OT Rennes - Cellule de pilotage de flux pour client à fort potentiel

    2010 - maintenant

  • TFE International Rennes (goupe STEF-TFE) - Cellule d'affrètement National et International

    2009 - 2010

  • Meledo Vannes (groupe STEF-TFE) - Service Affrètement

    2006 - 2008

  • TFE Vannes (groupe STEF - TFE) - Service Affrètement

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • Isteli (Sainte Luce Sur Loire)

    Sainte Luce Sur Loire 2005 - 2006 BAC + 3 Responsable Production Transport et Logistique

  • Lycée St Gabriel

    Pont L'Abbe 2003 - 2005 BTS Transport

  • Lycée Jeanne D'Arc - St Yvi

    Pontivy 2002 - 2003 BACCALAUREAT STT Action et Communication Administratives

