Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sonia BRIEN
Ajouter
Sonia BRIEN
TAUPONT
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Taupont
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
STEF OT Rennes
- Cellule de pilotage de flux pour client à fort potentiel
2010 - maintenant
TFE International Rennes (goupe STEF-TFE)
- Cellule d'affrètement National et International
2009 - 2010
Meledo Vannes (groupe STEF-TFE)
- Service Affrètement
2006 - 2008
TFE Vannes (groupe STEF - TFE)
- Service Affrètement
2006 - 2006
Formations
Isteli (Sainte Luce Sur Loire)
Sainte Luce Sur Loire
2005 - 2006
BAC + 3 Responsable Production Transport et Logistique
Lycée St Gabriel
Pont L'Abbe
2003 - 2005
BTS Transport
Lycée Jeanne D'Arc - St Yvi
Pontivy
2002 - 2003
BACCALAUREAT STT Action et Communication Administratives
Réseau
Céline GUYOZOT
Christelle BESSEREAU
Christine FER
Gaetan MARTIN
Guillaume KERCRET
Hassane FELOUSSI
Jean-Frederic VIGOUROUX
Lavinia BEDENES
Magalie PAILLAT
Virginie CAILLETON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z