Sonia CHIVRACQ
Sonia CHIVRACQ
Morcenx
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Finsa France
- Comptable
Morcenx
2015 - maintenant
Finsa France
- Crédit manager
Morcenx
2006 - 2015
Formations
Université Pau - Pays De L'Adour
Pau
2001 - 2006
licence AES gestion des organisations
Réseau
Agathe GODARD
Alice DALMAZ
Carlos RIBEIRO
Céline DE BARROS
Florence LABADIE
Guillaume LANGLOIS
Jean Marc CHEZE
Julian ROLFE
Mourad FLICI
Virginie DUBOIS
