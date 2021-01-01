Retail
Sonia COLINET
Sonia COLINET
PARIS cedex 08
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Nexity
- Comptable generale
PARIS cedex 08
2005 - maintenant
Nexity
- Comptable fournisseurs
PARIS cedex 08
2003 - 2005
Formations
IUT 'A' Lille 1
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2000 - 2003
Dut gea
Réseau
François LERICHE
Grégory DÉCRÉAU
Laurent COLINET
