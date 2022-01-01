Retail
Sonia SEVE
Sonia SEVE
LEYMENT
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Amadeus
Galileo
Word
Excel
powerpoint
openoffice
odyssée
Entreprises
CAPITAL CULTUREL EUROPEEN
- Assistante commerciale forfaitiste groupes
2010 - 2016
CAPITAL CULTUREL EUROPEEN
- Responsable d'agence
2003 - 2011
DACHSER GmbH
- Assistante Import Allemagne
2003 - 2003
Hotel ASTOR München
- Réceptionniste
2002 - 2003
Formations
Lycée La Martiniere Duchere (Lyon)
Lyon
2002 - 2003
Formation FCIL Europe
Lycée Colbert (Lyon)
Lyon
2000 - 2002
Conception commercialisation
Lycée De La Plaine De L'Ain (Amberieu En Bugey)
Amberieu En Bugey
1995 - 1999
Baccalauréat Littéraire
