Sonia SEVE

LEYMENT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Amadeus
Galileo
Word
Excel
powerpoint
openoffice
odyssée

Entreprises

  • CAPITAL CULTUREL EUROPEEN - Assistante commerciale forfaitiste groupes

    2010 - 2016

  • CAPITAL CULTUREL EUROPEEN - Responsable d'agence

    2003 - 2011

  • DACHSER GmbH - Assistante Import Allemagne

    2003 - 2003

  • Hotel ASTOR München - Réceptionniste

    2002 - 2003

Formations

  • Lycée La Martiniere Duchere (Lyon)

    Lyon 2002 - 2003 Formation FCIL Europe

  • Lycée Colbert (Lyon)

    Lyon 2000 - 2002 Conception commercialisation

  • Lycée De La Plaine De L'Ain (Amberieu En Bugey)

    Amberieu En Bugey 1995 - 1999 Baccalauréat Littéraire

