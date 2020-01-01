Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sonia STEINER
Ajouter
Sonia STEINER
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Marc orian
- Directrice de projet développement enseigne bijouterie
maintenant
Marc Orian
maintenant
BY SO
- Gerante société
Faches
2009 - maintenant
Création d'un site internet dans la bijouterie
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Lyon)
Lyon
maintenant
IAE
Lyon
2000 - 2001
Réseau
Amélie PATUCCA
Bernard GNAGNIKO
Christele CAILLAUD
Elisabeth CLEMENT
Julien BRUNEAU
Nathalie SANDOZ
Pascale JOLY - LOMBARDI
Pierre BACOT
Thibaud CHALMIN
Vincent MARTINAT