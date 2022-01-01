Sophie LE ROY

-
Google
- Business Development Manager @ Google for Work France
Paris
2015 - maintenant
Using solutions like Google Apps, we help our clients discover the right balance between agility and control: by empowering their teams to connect and get work done from anywhere and on any device while adopting the highest security standards.
Helping French Companies move to the cloud in order to:
• Reduce the risk of potential losses due to downtime of IT systems
• Foster collaboration and efficiency to enhance business growth
• Reduce costs and IT complexity
-
Airbnb
- Business Developer French Market
Paris
2015 - 2015
- Identify opportunities and build our host & guest network
- Bring awarness to build relationship with our host network
- Hosting events abroad to promote the Airbnb brand through new and
existing customers
- Achievements : 60 lodgings to converted each month
(110% of targets reached, 50 000€ generated)
-
L'École Multimédia
- Digital and Sales Account Manager
Paris
2014 - 2014
- L’Ecole Multimedia is the First digital school in Paris www.ecole-multimedia.com
- Sells to companies training for professional in specific digital areas.
- Managing a portfolio of 500 companies
- 230% of target reached in 6 month
- Development of online visibility of the Business area (SEM, Newsletters, Community Management)
- Integration of Google Analytics tags to analyse user and customer behaviour
- Utilizing big data analytics and webtrends solutions to provide a consistent experience across all digital chanels
- Global communication : social media, events (open days, job dating)
(Team-lead of 8 big events involving 50 customers)
-
PROD EFFECT
- Account and Project Manager
2011 - 2013
Missions & results :
- Account management : developing a broad client portfolio, presenting
the agency to new and returning clients, client prospecting and relations,
management of the web site (SEO), budgeting, analytics & reporting
- Acquired 10 new contracts from 5 000 K€ to 2 M€
- Project management : developing event communication strategies,
event conception and creation, internal communication
- Leader of 50 big events involving from 20 to 5000 participants
Winner of Grand Prix Kréa 2011 – Best Event Evening
Making off : http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHgIoRsxfh0
Mappinfg 3D verison longue : http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjUDkTpzcAE
-
GENERALI FRANCE
- Communication Officer - Event and Sponsoring - Communication Direction Department
Saint-Denis
2009 - 2010
- Conception and planning (production and logistics) of the global media campaign of the first North Pole hot-air balloon expedition by scientist Jean-Louis Etienne
- Leader of 50 big events involving from 20 to 5000 participants (Incentive, roadshows, Press conferences, Corporate events,etc)
- Sponsoring sportif : la Solitaire du Figaro, Evian Masters, Generali Open de France
-
LEVER DE RIDEAU
- CHEF DE PROJET EVENEMENTIEL
Paris
2008 - 2009
Evènements :
- Heineken France, Convention Annuelle Marketing-Vente – janvier 2009 – plénières au Novotel Tour Eiffel, soirée au Showcase – Paris (400 personnes)
- Bouygues Telecom, Soirée de Lancement de la «BBox»– Octobre 2008 – Pavillon
d’Armenonville – Paris (600 personnes)
- FIAT, Lancement Presse de la Nouvelle Fiat 500 et Grande Punto – septembre 2008 – Circuit de Marcoussis (91) (60 personnes)
- Alain Afflelou, Convention et Salon pour les 30 ans du groupe – Juin 2008 – Palais des Congrès de Paris, Château de Versailles (1000 personnes)
-
CAP GEMINI
- CHEF DE PROJET/PRODUCTION
SURESNES
2007 - 2007
Organisation de séminaires et conventions :
- séminaire international du groupe LAFARGE à EVIAN (Royal resort)
- Convention cadres pour la MAAF à Niort (siège social)
-
LE PUBLIC SYSTEME
- CHEF DE PROJET EVENEMENTIEL
Levallois Perret
2007 - 2008
Organisation de conventions, anniversaires, soirées d'inauguration :
- Les 150 ans du groupe SEB (ShowCase, 600 personnes, Paris 8ème)
- Convention Saint Gobain (Hôtels Barrière Deauville, 500 personnes)
- Convention Magiline (Sofitel Porte de Sèvre, 350 personnes, Paris 15ème)
- Le Campus 2007 pour le Barreau de Paris (Jardin d'acclimatation, 3500 personnes, Paris 16ème)
-
INTERNATIONAL QUALITY AND PRODUCTIVITY CENTER-LONDRES
- ASSISTANTE COMMUNICATION-MARKETING
2006 - 2007