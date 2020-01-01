Retail
Sophie TREHOUT
Sophie TREHOUT
Roubaix
Damart
- Chef de projet
Roubaix
2006 - maintenant
IAE
Lille
2003 - 2005
Gestion des petites et moyennes structures
Eileen DUCROT FINN
Fabien ROBAKOWSKI
Hélène GODEFROID
Isabelle DEFLANDRE
Jean Christophe LOGIE
Nicolas LOBEZ
Robert CROIZET
Romain NOURY
Sébastien DE VILLEROY