Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Souleymane DISSA
Ajouter
Souleymane DISSA
CHAMPIGNY SUR MARNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ateliers Sans Frontières
- Responsable Informatique
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alain FOUCHER
Angele SEGURA
Catherine LE FORBAN
El-Yazid HADJ-MOHAND
Hamidou BALIANDOU
Jennifer MAILLOT
Mathieu PICCA
Romain TRUCHI
Thomas WACOGNE
Youen SACHET