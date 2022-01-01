Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Soumaya MADIOUNI
Ajouter
Soumaya MADIOUNI
Bernin
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOITEC
- Technicien process métrologie
Bernin
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Université Montpellier 3 Paul Valery
Montpellier
2002 - 2003
Licence professionnelle
