Sovithya SOTHY

A situational leader with international and local experiences and a long track record of successful management positions over the past 15 years. I am graduated with a world class master degree, majoring in both Finance and Auditing, with extensive knowledge of current financial industry as well as economic, social and regulatory issues. As a participative and motivational leader with very good interpersonal skills and speaking several languages, I have the ability and passion to develop the vision of any department I manage and the people as diverse as they may be. I am able to push performance improvement, fostering growth for existing businesses as well as launching successfully new businesses to ensure future growth. Possessing vast senior managing experience, I will always ensure clear objectives and expectations are delivered and maintained.
Mes compétences :
Compliance
Management commercial
Développement produit
Gestion du risque
Gestion de projet
Produits financiers
Audit interne
Entrepreneuriat
Développement commercial
Finance d'entreprise
Stratégie d'entreprise
Stratégie commerciale
Leadership
Banque
Vente
P&L management
Audit financier
Sécurité informatique