Sovithya SOTHY

  • Chief Business Development Officer

Phnom Penh

En résumé

A situational leader with international and local experiences and a long track record of successful management positions over the past 15 years. I am graduated with a world class master degree, majoring in both Finance and Auditing, with extensive knowledge of current financial industry as well as economic, social and regulatory issues. As a participative and motivational leader with very good interpersonal skills and speaking several languages, I have the ability and passion to develop the vision of any department I manage and the people as diverse as they may be. I am able to push performance improvement, fostering growth for existing businesses as well as launching successfully new businesses to ensure future growth. Possessing vast senior managing experience, I will always ensure clear objectives and expectations are delivered and maintained.

Mes compétences :
Compliance
Management commercial
Développement produit
Gestion du risque
Gestion de projet
Produits financiers
Audit interne
Entrepreneuriat
Développement commercial
Finance d'entreprise
Stratégie d'entreprise
Stratégie commerciale
Leadership
Banque
Vente
P&L management
Audit financier
Sécurité informatique

Entreprises

  • Wing Bank (Cambodia) Plc. - Chief Business Development Officer

    Commercial | Phnom Penh 2021 - maintenant

  • Wing (Cambodia) Limited Specialised Bank - Financial Institutions Business Director

    Commercial | 2019 - 2021 Developing and optimizing partnerships with all the Financial Institutions in Cambodia and abroad. Developing a full set of innovative and competitive services for them, including local and international money collection services, local and international money disbursement services, local and international money transfer services, loan & credit line facilitation services and life & general insurances facilitation services. Generating new revenue streams for the Bank and optimizing existing revenue streams through the synergy and the streamlining of the services offered by Wing to its partners / customers. Improving Wing ecosystem by linking it to the major financial institutions everywhere in the world (including in Cambodia), and ensuring smooth and material cash-inflows / cash-outflows, de facto consolidating the Bank’s position among the major digital banking players in Cambodia and abroad. Wing (Cambodia) Limited Specialised Bank is a Cambodia's leading mobile banking services provider with the commitment of providing financial inclusion via mobile banking services to the unbanked and under-banked.

  • Wing (Cambodia) Limited Specialised Bank - International Money Transfer Business Director

    Commercial | 2017 - 2019 Successfully launched a full set of innovative and competitive services regarding International Money Transfer with international and local financial institutions partners present in more than 200+ countries, in a relatively short period of time. Successfully generated new and material revenue stream for the Bank and steadily exceeded sales targets. Strongly improved Wing ecosystem by linking it to the world and ensuring material cash-flows into it, preparing the Bank de facto for the next stage of its development.

  • Wing (Cambodia) Limited Specialised Bank - SME Business Director

    Commercial | 2016 - 2017 Successfully launched a full set of innovative and competitive services that satisfied the needs of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises in Cambodia regarding the management of their cash-flows, including cash disbursement and collection and money transfer. Successfully generated new revenue stream for the bank and expanded its customer base, allowing de facto the bank to cross-sell its other services, leverage the synergy between its services and improve its ecosystem.

  • Wing (Cambodia) Limited Specialised Bank - Internal Audit Director

    Autre | 2014 - 2016 Successfully prepared Wing to become a specialized bank by ensuring its compliance to all the National Bank of Cambodia’s requirements. Extensively helped the Bank to develop a full and effective set of policies and procedures for all its processes.

  • Sokimex Investment Group - Chief Internal Audit Officer

    Autre | 2013 - 2014 Quickly acquired a diverse knowledge and experience over different business sectors in Cambodia from the local conglomerate Sokimex Investment Group (SIG), ranging from Retail Trade to Tourism, along with Clothing. Comprehensively helped the group to develop a full and effective set of policies and procedures regarding its HR processes.

  • GE Corporate Finance Bank - Auditeur Interne Senior

    Autre | 2010 - 2013 Successfully acquired a diverse knowledge and experience over all the departments from GE CFB, a French subsidiary of General Electric (one of the biggest multinational conglomerates in the world) and a regulated bank specialized in European Leverage Buy Out based in France, UK and Germany. Extensively helped the Bank to upgrade its policies and procedures regarding Anti-Money Laundering, Information Security and Corporate Governance.

  • Price Waterhouse Coopers - Auditeur Financier Superviseur

    Autre | 2006 - 2010 Exceptionally acquired a diverse knowledge and experience over most of the sectors of the Finance Industry in France, ranging from Retail Banking to Investment Banking, along with Commercial Banking. Successfully acquired a diverse set of skills (from hard skills with Financial Auditing and Consulting to soft-skills with Adaptability, Problem-Solving, Teamwork, Interpersonal Relations, Time Management, Communication and Work Ethic), from this firm, a French subsidiary of one of the Big 4 (the four biggest professional services networks in the world).

Formations

