Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphane CREMER
Ajouter
Stéphane CREMER
Directeur Automotive
Sonceboz Automotive
Directeur Automotive
Sonceboz
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sonceboz Automotive
- Directeur Automotive
Direction générale | Sonceboz
2020 - maintenant
Sonceboz automotive SA
- Business Unit Manager
2013 - maintenant
Sonceboz SA
- Business Unit Manager Adjoint
Sonceboz-Sombeval
2012 - 2013
Sonceboz Automotive SA
- Key Account Manager
2008 - 2011
Robert Bosch GmbH
- Diverses fonctions de chef de projet ventes et techniques et chef de groupe
Saint Ouen Cedex
2002 - 2008
Bosch France
- Ingénieur commercial
Saint Ouen Cedex
2001 - 2002
Formations
Ecole De Management De Lyon
Ecully
2000 - 2001
Stratégie et marketing international des entreprises industrielles
Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs ENI
Belfort
1994 - 2000
Ingénieur génie mécanique - Organisation et Gestion de Production
UTBM
Réseau
Amer BOUBECHA
Arnaud CATINOT
Horacio HORMAZABAL
Jean-Baptiste PESTRE
Karine RIVAT
Marianne TCHERNIA
Morjane AYA
Thomas PERRIOT
Xavier CHASSEPORT
Yann THOMAS