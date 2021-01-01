Stéphane CRUCHON

Mes compétences :
SIP
Management
TCP/IP
Méthode agile
KPI
C++
Java
Télécommunications
ISTQB
Extensive testing
Python
Développement iOS
Développement Android
Entreprises
Actility
- Support R&D - IoT/Lorawan
2016 - maintenant
Comverse
- R&D Integration manager
Wakefield2010 - 2010
Act as R&D Integration manager during 6 month ( in 2010 )
• Full validation of BSMC 3.6.0 Netcentrex product ( currently installed in israel telecom customer Bezeq and Japanese telecom customer SBM )
• Use of HP quality center and Helium automated testing tool ( python scripting )
• Integration ticket follow-up with R&D
• Remote management of a support team in Bangalore ( up to 6 engineers )
• ISTQB foundation level certified
• Responsible of VV process compliancy
COMVERSE
- Manager R&D support VoIP
Wakefield2008 - 2016R&D Manager - Support L3/L4 on Comverse/Netcentrex product - IMS Core / AS
Issue follow-up, responsible for providing fix/workaround with high level quality according to customers SLAs.
• VoIP protocols (SIP, MGCP et H248) and Linux operating system (Redhat, CentOS) expertise
• Management of team support up to 12 support engineers
• Responsible of CC process compliancy
• Root cause analysis and KPI reporting
• Remote management of a support team in Bangalore ( up to 5 engineers )
• Periodically tickets reviews with both Support L1/L2 and R&D involved team
• Accelerates the Workaround delivery within the committed SLA
• Fix validation using automated tools like Helium/Extensive testing ( + regression testing )
• customer issue handling with close working and follow-up with R&D
• Constant backlog reduction over 8 years
• Escalation management
• Customer like platform maintenance in local lab. ( Extensive use of KVM and VMware platform )
• Agile method integration in team
Comverse
- R&D Team leader
Wakefield2004 - 2008Supervision and management of two R&D engineer on PHP paging transversal project. All our web interface as well as backend were impacted by the project. In this project, i had the opportunity to participate in the recruitment process of two engineers as sub-contractor. I was particulary involved in the optimization of queries to the postgres database to improve response time.
Supervision and management of three R&D engineer on SOAP API project to cover all the backend feature of our IP Centrex product. I was also involved in JAVA development and we used TOMCAT/AXIS as framework.
Supervision and management of one R&D engineer on SOAP API project to cover IMS core backend feature. This project was also developed using JAVA and TOMCAT/AXIS framework.
Netcentrex
- R&D engineer - PHP/Apache/Javascript
2002 - 2004API development in PHP and javascript for user interface framework. I also used this API to develop a web interface in charge of Class 4 routing object provisioning into our VoIP Softswitch. In this way, i had the opportunity to develop and specify many module both on postgres SQL side ( stored procedure ) and PHP ( dynamic library linked to PHP ).
By September, 2003 i followed a trainee under my responsibility till its graduation. He was then hired in the company.
Netcentrex
- C++/Linux R&D engineer
2000 - 2002API development in C++ for HP Equant customer. Specifications as well as testing tools development to ensure quality, stability and robustness all along the development cycle. This API is still used for AS triggering on TDP and EDP filter in call management. API has been ported-out on HP-UX OS and messages flow encoded in ASN-1 format.